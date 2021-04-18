Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Zoe Saldana has collaborated with Adidas on another ultra-chic activewear collection. After launching her first co-designed range of workout clothes, shoes and accessories for every modern woman, the actress is back with more.

The collection includes leggings, sports bras, jackets, pants and sneakers in gorgeous, spring-ready shades and patterns from pinks to greens. The line, which offers an expansive range of styles available in sizes XS - 3X, also has loungewear pieces to wear at home, such as cozy sweatshirts and tees.

"I want the women who wear my Adidas collection to feel really comfortable, because being comfortable in your own skin is important," Saldana states on the website.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star also has an Adidas collection available to shop at Kohl's, which includes some of the newest drops.

Saldana isn't the only celeb to collaborate with Adidas. Beyoncé recently released another Ivy Park collection with the iconic athletic brand.

See the entire Adidas x Zoe Saldana collection, and shop ET Style's top picks below. Then, check out our must-have selects from the Adidas sale section.

Adidas x Zoe Saldana:

Adidas x Zoe Saldana Aeroready Sweatshirt Adidas Adidas x Zoe Saldana Aeroready Sweatshirt A soft, cozy (and moisture-absorbing) sweatshirt in a pretty pink shade. $45 AT ADIDAS Buy Now

Adidas x Zoe Saldana Track Jacket Kohl's Adidas x Zoe Saldana Track Jacket A classic track jacket in a chic muted green color. $45 AT KOHL'S (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Adidas x Zoe Saldana Backless Baseball Hat Kohl's Adidas x Zoe Saldana Backless Baseball Hat The backless design of this cap lets you rock a high ponytail. $18 AT KOHL'S (REGULARLY $24) Buy Now

Adidas Sale Picks:

Adidas Sportswear Adjustable Woven Jacket Adidas Adidas Sportswear Adjustable Woven Jacket An adjustable bomber-style jacket with a striking print. $70 (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Adidas Clear Mini Backpack Adidas Adidas Clear Mini Backpack An adorable mini clear backpack with Adidas logo straps. $32 (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Adidas Loungewear Adidas Cropped Long Sleeve Sweater Adidas Adidas Loungewear Adidas Cropped Long Sleeve Sweater This three-stripe crop top is a must-have. We're obsessed with the chalk green color. $28 (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Adidas Run 60s 2.0 Shoes Adidas Adidas Run 60s 2.0 Shoes These running-inspired sneakers have a cool, retro look to them. It also has Cloudfoam midsoles for ultimate comfort. $50 (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B's Next Reebok Collab Is Dropping April 23 — See the Collection

Skims Drops New Cozy Knit Jogger -- Shop Before It Sells Out!

Meghan Markle Wore This Huge Spring Trend -- Get the Look

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing -- Shop the Trendy Boots

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok