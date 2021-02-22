There's still time to score Beyoncé's new Adidas x Ivy Park collection. The highly-anticipated Icy Park drop is almost completely sold out, but you can grab still-available items on the Adidas, Nordstrom and SSENSE websites.

The brand has been teasing Icy Park on Instagram for weeks, unveiling the wintery, ski-themed campaign, featuring celeb appearances from Hailey Bieber, Gucci Mane and more stars. Styles include a printed pink matching set, three-stripe tracksuit, shiny bustier bodysuit and high-top shoes.

Blue Ivy Carter is also featured in the campaign. Beyoncé and her 9-year-old daughter are matching in coordinating outfits.

Tina Knowles Lawson shared a clip of Blue Ivy spinning and posing in two different Icy Park ensembles. Tina proudly praised her granddaughter in the Instagram post with the caption, "My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park. Swing your hair Blue!!!!!"

Tina also revealed Blue Ivy spontaneously joined in the shoot.

"She inserted herself into this shoot," Tina added in the caption. "No she was not supposed to be in it! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said 'I‘m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you' I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!! ❤️"

Nicole Byer shared outfits from the Icy Park collection on Instagram, which were gifted by Beyoncé. Byer rocked purple leggings, a cropped hoodie, a shiny three-stripe tracksuit and a fuzzy blue Adidas logo coat.

Icy Park marks the third collection for Ivy Park's collaboration with Adidas on clothing, shoes and accessories.

According to WWD, the inclusive collection features designs that combine sportswear, streetwear and skiwear with faux sheepskin, towel terry fabrics, snow boots and a new Ivy Park monogram.

The new range offers gender-fluid silhouettes in sizes from XS to 4XL, with various fit selections for your preference. Choose from women's tight fit, women's regular fit, women's oversized fit, gender-neutral regular fit and gender-neutral oversized fit.

Shop ET Style's top picks of still-available styles from the Icy Park collection and additional Adidas favorites below.

Shop Icy Park:

Adidas x Ivy Park Blue Monogram Leggings SSENSE Adidas x Ivy Park Blue Monogram Leggings Sky blue leggings, featuring a new Ivy Park monogram print. $85 AT SSENSE Buy Now

More Adidas Faves:

Adidas Tiro 21 Track Jacket Adidas Adidas Tiro 21 Track Jacket This exclusive track jacket is made with recycled materials. $50 AT ADIDAS BUY NOW

Adidas Superstar Shoes Adidas Adidas Superstar Shoes The iconic Superstar shoe elevated with gold sequins. $90 AT ADIDAS BUY NOW

Adidas NMD_R1 Primeknit Shoes Adidas Adidas NMD_R1 Primeknit Shoes Get your hands on these bold yellow Adidas NMD knit sneakers that have a flexible sock-like upper and energy-returning cushioning. $180 AT ADIDAS BUY NOW

