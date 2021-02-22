Fashion

Beyoncé's Latest Adidas x Ivy Park Drop is Almost Sold Out -- Shop the Still-Available Items

By Amy Lee‍
There's still time to score Beyoncé's new Adidas x Ivy Park collection. The highly-anticipated Icy Park drop is almost completely sold out, but you can grab still-available items on the Adidas, Nordstrom and SSENSE websites. 

The brand has been teasing Icy Park on Instagram for weeks, unveiling the wintery, ski-themed campaign, featuring celeb appearances from Hailey BieberGucci Mane and more stars. Styles include a printed pink matching set, three-stripe tracksuit, shiny bustier bodysuit and high-top shoes. 

Blue Ivy Carter is also featured in the campaign. Beyoncé and her 9-year-old daughter are matching in coordinating outfits. 

Tina Knowles Lawson shared a clip of Blue Ivy spinning and posing in two different Icy Park ensembles. Tina proudly praised her granddaughter in the Instagram post with the caption, "My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park. Swing your hair Blue!!!!!" 

Tina also revealed Blue Ivy spontaneously joined in the shoot. 

"She inserted herself into this shoot," Tina added in the caption. "No she was not supposed to be in it! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said 'I‘m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you' I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!! ❤️"

Nicole Byer shared outfits from the Icy Park collection on Instagram, which were gifted by Beyoncé. Byer rocked purple leggings, a cropped hoodie, a shiny three-stripe tracksuit and a fuzzy blue Adidas logo coat.

Icy Park marks the third collection for Ivy Park's collaboration with Adidas on clothing, shoes and accessories. 

According to WWD, the inclusive collection features designs that combine sportswear, streetwear and skiwear with faux sheepskin, towel terry fabrics, snow boots and a new Ivy Park monogram.

The new range offers gender-fluid silhouettes in sizes from XS to 4XL, with various fit selections for your preference. Choose from women's tight fit, women's regular fit, women's oversized fit, gender-neutral regular fit and gender-neutral oversized fit. 

Shop ET Style's top picks of still-available styles from the Icy Park collection and additional Adidas favorites below.

We love this hot pink cut-out sports bra. 
Cozy cargo-style sweatpants perfect for winter. 
Sky blue leggings, featuring a new Ivy Park monogram print. 
A figure-hugging latex dress, boasting the iconic Adidas three-stripe. 
A scarf that'll actually keep you warm, while making a fashion statement. 
We can't stop staring at these two-tone platform sneakers with bungee cord detail. 
A sports bra and leggings matching set in a cool olive green shade, emblazoned with the Adidas logo.
This exclusive track jacket is made with recycled materials. 
The iconic Superstar shoe elevated with gold sequins. 
Get your hands on these bold yellow Adidas NMD knit sneakers that have a flexible sock-like upper and energy-returning cushioning. 
