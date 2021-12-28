Cardi B's Latest Reebok Collab Is Inspired by the Bright Lights of New York City — Shop the Collection
Get ready to step into 2022 in style, thanks to Cardi B and Reebok.
Following this summer's successful Cardi B x Reebok collab, which saw select styles sell out immediately, the rapper, actress and mother of two just introduced her next stellar drop. The latest Cardi B x Reebok collection is inspired by the bright lights of the New York City skyline, and the sleek shoe and athletic wear styles transport you right to New York's city streets. Cardi B posted on her Instagram on Tuesday in anticipation of the launch.
Those of you who've kept a close eye on the "Up" rapper and the athletic label will know that Cardi B and Reebok have been rocking together for a bit, and have launched a few exclusive collections. And you'll be happy to know that with this new launch, the fashion-forward star isn't backing off on her impeccable style. The shining star of this launch is the Classic Leather Sneaker in a variety of eye-catching colorways. Shoppers can also grab shoes for kids and toddlers, plus leggings, matching jackets and pants, crop tops and plush robes in regular and plus sizes.
If you want to score of piece of the new Cardi B x Reebok collection, shop the full collection at Reebok or check out ET's favorite picks from the collaboration below. And don't wait -- the best styles are sure to sell out.
Reebok is also hosting their End of Season sale, offering an extra 50% off sale styles while supplies last with code GETDOWN. That means you'll save 50% off of the sale prices you see here once you add the coupon code at checkout. So once the Cardi B piece of your dreams is in your cart, why not scoop up a sale item or two? See our picks below.
