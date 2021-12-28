Get ready to step into 2022 in style, thanks to Cardi B and Reebok.

Following this summer's successful Cardi B x Reebok collab, which saw select styles sell out immediately, the rapper, actress and mother of two just introduced her next stellar drop. The latest Cardi B x Reebok collection is inspired by the bright lights of the New York City skyline, and the sleek shoe and athletic wear styles transport you right to New York's city streets. Cardi B posted on her Instagram on Tuesday in anticipation of the launch.

Those of you who've kept a close eye on the "Up" rapper and the athletic label will know that Cardi B and Reebok have been rocking together for a bit, and have launched a few exclusive collections. And you'll be happy to know that with this new launch, the fashion-forward star isn't backing off on her impeccable style. The shining star of this launch is the Classic Leather Sneaker in a variety of eye-catching colorways. Shoppers can also grab shoes for kids and toddlers, plus leggings, matching jackets and pants, crop tops and plush robes in regular and plus sizes.