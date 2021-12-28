Cardi B and Offset’s Daughter Kulture Steals the Show in Christmas Photoshoot
Even with three gigantic Christmas trees and endless decorations, Cardi B and Offset's 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, managed to steal the show during her holiday photoshoot.
The adorable cutie rocked a stunning red dress with an oversized bow and a matching fascinator hat, posing in front of her family's lavish decor. And the daughter of rap royalty was serving up some serious looks.
Cardi shared some behind-the-scenes videos of her little girl rocking some serious model behavior for the shoot, writing on Twitter, "Soo much like me."
Kulture also posed with her sister, Kalea, Offset's daughter from a previous relationship, and the two cuties wore matching ensembles while Cardi got in on the fun in a white satin dress with a thigh-high slit.
The family recently celebrated Offset's birthday with his wife gifting him a $2 million check. Watch the clip below for more:
