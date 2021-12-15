Cardi B Shares Rare Video of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset
Cardi B may not be sharing her 3-month-old son's name with the world just yet, but she is giving fans a sweet look at the little cutie.
In a touching birthday tribute post to her husband, Offset, Cardi shared a precious video from the hospital with the 30-year-old Migos rapper cradling his son and rocking him back and forth.
The video was likely taken in September when the couple welcomed their second child together.
"Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy 😩😂😂 . I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together," Cardi wrote of Offset. "I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short ❤️. I'm so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids."
The "WAP" emcee added that though Offset is very busy professionally, he still takes time to help her "so much" with their two children.
In addition to their son, the couple also shares 3-year-old daughter Kulture.
Kulture is also featured in Cardi's birthday tribute to Offset. In one video, she and her dad admire themselves in the mirror. In another, Offset swings his little girl around as she giggles.
