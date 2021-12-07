Cardi B Gives Adorable Update on Her Baby Boy, Says He's Holding His Own Bottle
One super proud mom! Cardi B is sharing a sweet update on her young son.
The Invasion of Privacy artist took to Twitter on Monday to reveal how her 3-month-old son has already reached an impressive milestone.
"My son holding his bottle wit both his hands already 🥺😱" wrote Cardi B, who welcomed her baby boy with husband Offset in early September. The pair are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari.
"Im trying to remember if KK was doing that around 3 months old or if this is one of the super powers these pandemic babies coming with," Cardi added.
The proud parents have not yet announced the name of their new baby boy.
In a statement in September, the couple also shared, "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."
Cardi surprised fans with her pregnancy reveal at the 2021 BET Awards in June. See more on the happy family in the video below.
