Cardi B Named Creative Director of Playboy

Cardi B is taking over Playboy! The "WAP" rapper took to Instagram Thursday to announce that she will be taking on the role of Playboy's first-ever creative director in residence.

"Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it's ME!!!," Cardi excitedly revealed. "Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know ya'll are going to love what we put together 😏."

In addition to lending her talents as creative director for the company, Cardi will also be the founding creative director and founding member of the company's creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD, which is set to launch later this month.

"I'm startin' this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!!," the 29-year-old rapper continued. "We're going to have soooooo much fun."

"Welcome to the family! 🐇✨," Playboy's official Instagram account commented, before sharing the news on their account themselves.

In a press release shared by Playboy, Cardi called the gig a "dream come true."



“It’s a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can’t believe this is real. For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy," she shared. "It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!"

"I'm also excited to launch our new creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD. Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future. This is what CENTERFOLD is all about," Cardi continued. "For all those creators out there doing bold, revolutionary, truly culture-shifting things, come join me."

In addition to providing creative direction for the company, Cardi will also provide artistic direction for the brand's fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, their digital and editorial space as well as some of the company's branded experiences.

