Cardi B is making a statement!

The rapper and host of the night opted for a dramatic Schiaparelli look to walk the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night. Wearing a bold gold mask with oversized dangling earrings, Cardi also donned an elegant black strapless dress with an attached veil and long gloves that featured gold nails.

It's a big night for the "WAP" rapper, who is making her hosting debut at this year's AMAs, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

ET spoke with the 29-year-old rapper ahead of her hosting debut, where she shared how she couldn't contain her excitement while also dishing on what fans can expect.

"It's gonna be fashion," Cardi said, confirming she has seven outfit changes. "I'm gonna be giving you couture ... custom, Paris, fresh off the runway."

While Cardi said she just wants the night "to be like a party," she also admitted to being "nervous" for her duties, noting that due to COVID, she hasn't performed or been in front of the cameras for quite a while. Cardi, meanwhile, is nominated for three awards: Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Music Video and Favorite Hip-Hop Song.

"I haven't even been focusing on like, 'Oh am I gonna win? Am I gonna lose?'" she said. "I've just been so focused on hosting."

The 2021 American Music Awards aired live Nov. 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.

See the complete list of winners, here.

RELATED CONTENT

2021 American Music Awards: Mickey Guyton, Diplo and More to Perform

Cardi B to Host the 2021 American Music Awards

2021 American Music Awards Nominations: The Complete List

Taylor Swift's Best American Music Awards Moments This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery