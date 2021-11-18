Even more star power is expected at the 2021 American Music Awards!

On Thursday, it was announced that Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, who just dropped their debut album as Silk Sonic, will open the AMAs. They are also nominated for Favorite Music Video for “Leave The Door Open," Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite R&B Song for “Leave The Door Open."

Also this week it was revealed that Chlöe will perform, Diplo will serve as the first-ever AMAs musical curator, DJing his iconic tunes throughout the night, and Måneskin, Italian rock band and first-time AMA nominee, will make their U.S. awards show debut when they perform their hit, “Beggin.’”

Mickey Guyton will also take the stage for her AMAs debut with a can’t-miss performance of her newest unifying single, “All American.” Another country singer to be at the big event is Walker Hayes, who will make his AMAs debut with a performance of his smash song, “Fancy Like,” which is nominated for Favorite Country Song.

And then there's Tyler, The Creator, who will perform at this year’s AMAs following the release of his sixth studio album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

As for the new “AMA Song of the Soul Moment,” which will celebrate the power of music and the artists that use their voices to inspire change and enable progress, that honor will go to 19-year-old German singer/songwriter Zoe Wees. She will bring her powerful lyrics and voice to the AMAs as she performs “Girls Like Us.”

The latest star-studded announcement comes just a few days after it was also announced that Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas will team up at the AMAs for the world premiere performance of their hit song, "Lo Siento BB:/," off of Tainy’s upcoming debut album, Data.

Additionally, the ceremony is introducing a new segment called My Hometown that will have artists show fans where they were raised. Participating in the segment is 15-time AMA winner Carrie Underwood, who will join fellow 2021 nominee Jason Aldean for a special performance of their duet, “If I Didn’t Love You,” while also showcasing their hometown influence and Southern roots.

On top of that, five-time AMA winner Kane Brown will perform at Tennessee State University (TSU), a notable HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities). Brown will give fans a look into his Tennessee and Georgia roots and personal musical journey as an artist, culminating in a performance of his hit, “One Mississippi” at TSU.

And over in Boston, Massachusetts, the AMAs will have New Edition and New Kids on the Block sharing the stage for the very first time. Two-time AMA winners New Edition will make a much-anticipated return having last performed at the AMAs in 1997, while this will mark the return of two-time AMA winners New Kids on the Block, who last performed on the show in 2010.

But they won't be the only big-time artists at the AMAs. BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Megan Thee Stallion are all set to perform at this year's awards ceremony.

AMA winners BTS and Megan Thee Stallion, who are both up for three AMAs this year, will deliver the world premiere performance of their hit single, "Butter." The K-Pop group last performed at the AMAs in 2020 from Korea.

Rodrigo, who leads this year with seven nominations, is making her AMAs debut, while Bad Bunny returns to the AMAs for the world premiere performance of “Lo Siento BB:/.” The Latin superstar is nominated for five awards this year, and last performed "I Like It" at the AMAs in 2018 alongside J Balvin and Cardi B, who is hosting this year's awards show.

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited," Cardi shared in a statement announcing her hosting duties. "I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen."

Check out all of this year's nominees, here. The 2021 American Music Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET. It will air live on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.

