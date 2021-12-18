Cardi B Dolls Won't Be Released After Manufacturing, Shipping Delays Due to COVID
Watch Cardi B Give Fans Rare Glimpse of Baby Boy During Birthday…
AMAs: JoJo Sports Chain-Metal Dress and Jokes About Being 'Embar…
Cardi B Gifts Grocery Workers With Huge Cash Bonus on ‘Cardi Tri…
Cardi B Begs JoJo Siwa to Surprise Daughter Kulture for Christmas
Lindsay Lohan Engaged to Boyfriend Bader Shammas
Matthew McConaughey Says He Earned 'Street Cred' With His Kids f…
Flavor Flav ‘Traumatized’ by Near-Death Boulder Accident (Exclus…
Watch Saint West Play Catch With Tom Brady!
‘90 Day Fiancé': Usman Says He's 'In Love' With Kimberley and In…
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint West’s 6th Birthday With Heartfe…
'Dickinson’ Sneak Peek: Emily and Lavinia Travel to the Future
'90 Day Fiance's Jenny and Sumit on Married Life and Telling His…
Travis Scott Claims He Was Unaware of Fatalities During Astrowor…
‘The Family Chantel’: See the Family React to Jah and Winter’s E…
'Below Deck': Heather Chase React to Stews Fraser and Jess Shadi…
Christa B. Allen on Jennifer Garner Friendship and How TikTok Is…
Ashanti Reflects on Lady of Soul Honor as She Prepares to Re-Rec…
Faith Evans Plays Down Stevie J Drama as She Reflects on 'Masked…
'RHOC's Gina Kirschenheiter on the Heather Dubrow/Shanon Beador …
Cardi B's got some bad news for her ardent fans just days before Christmas. The rollout of her limited edition doll has been canceled after manufacturing and shipping delays due COVID-19.
A rep for Cardi told TMZ the dolls will not be released after numerous delays as well as the GRAMMY-winning rapper's concerns the dolls wouldn't meet her high-quality standards.
Earlier this year, the "I Like It" rapper partnered up with the fashion doll brand Real Women Are. Cardi herself took to Instagram back in March announcing the fashion brand was taking pre-orders, with dolls selling for $35 each.
She captioned her post, "BARDI GANG!! I'm dropping my own doll TODAY! Inspired by me. Crated by me. Designed by me. Thank you @officialrealwomenare This means sooo much."
According to TMZ, customers who purchased the doll ultimately flooded the fashion doll brand's Instagram account after shipping deadlines were missed, prompting customers to demand refunds.
The outlet went on to report Cardi asked the fashion doll brand to refund all pre-sale purchases, and the fashion doll brand obliged.
Either way, Cardi's staying busy these days. She recently announced she's Playboy's first-ever creative director in residence. She made the announcement on Instagram. Her caption, in part, read, "Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know ya'll are going to love what we put together."
The 29-year-old rapper will also be the founding creative director and founding member of the company's creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD.
RELATED CONTENT:
Cardi B Shares Rare Video of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset
Cardi B Says Her Adorable Baby Boy Is Already Holding His Own Bottle
Cardi B Named Creative Director of Playboy
Cardi B's Best Hosting Moments at the 2021 American Music Awards