Billie Eilish can't even get her head around the magnitude of her triumph.

The 18-year-old music phenom won her first GRAMMY Award on Sunday before sweeping the show's top four categories, becoming the youngest artist ever to do so, and only the second artist ever to accomplish the feat following Christopher Cross in 1981.

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Eilish after winning the night's final two categories, Album of the Year and Record of the Year, back-to-back, and she was understandably stunned by the record-setting turn of events.

"I'm dying, man. I don't know, this s**t is crazy. Who am I?" Eilish said with a dazed laugh. "This is surreal. This is like a dream."

Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell, her producer and collaborator on her wildly successful debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, joined his sister backstage and reflected on the wins.

When asked how a person manages to take in a moment like this, O'Connell said simply, "Oh, you don't."

"A couple years from now we'll be like, 'You remember that one time?'" he added with a laugh. "No, you don't take it in. You just thank and hug all of the people."

O'Connell stressed that, despite the album being recorded by them and essentially recorded in their bedroom at their family home, their success was the result of a lot of hard work from an army of people.

"We made an album in a very insular way, but there's so many people on our team that help us every day, to promote our music and make sure everybody gets a chance to hear it," O'Connell shared. "Those are the people, to us, who [made it happen]."

"I'm speechless," Eilish added, smiling broadly. "I'm speechless."

