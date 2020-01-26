Billie Eilish Gives Intimate Performance at 2020 GRAMMYs

Billie Eilish showed off her amazing voice with an intimate GRAMMYs performance.

The 18-year-old singer wowed the crowd with a performance of"When the Party's Over"at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, highlighting her voice with a piano accompaniment by her brother and collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, as well as a choir.

Eilish is nominated for a total of six GRAMMYs this year, including nods for Best Album, Best Song and Best New Artist.

When ET caught up with Eilish last November, she said that she was honored just to be included in the group.

"It doesn't really matter who wins it, because... to be even nominated at all, to be in the realm of the GRAMMYs in any sort of way, is really indescribable," she said. "I've been watching the GRAMMYs my entire life... and it's insane."

On Sunday, ET spoke to Eilish on the GRAMMYs red carpet, and she reacted to the shocking news that Kobe Bryant died on Sunday after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was 41 years old. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also in the crash and died.

"God, I mean, I don't know how to put it," Eilish told ET. "I thought it was fake because how can you not? It really makes you think about a lot of things. It's hard to talk about. It's so sudden and so random and, like, his beautiful girl. I have no words. My condolences. I don't know what to say."

Eilish paid tribute to Bryant by posting a photo of him on her Instagram Story ahead of the awards show.

