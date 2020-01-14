Billie Eilish to Perform 'No Time to Die' Title Track

Billie Eilish is the new Bond theme song singer!

On Tuesday, the production companies behind No Time to Die announced that the 18-year-old singer will sing its theme song. Eilish wrote the song with her brother, Finneas O'Connell, and has thus become the youngest artist to perform and write a Bond track.

"It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way," Eilish said in a press release. "To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock."

"Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives," O'Connell added. "There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007."

Additionally, the film's director, Cary Fukunaga, said, "There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought -- a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come."

The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song. pic.twitter.com/Qd5cYIRlmg — James Bond (@007) January 14, 2020

Eilish also reacted to the news on Instagram, writing, "'No Time To Die'" JAMES BOND. AND I AM SINGING THE THEME SONG. 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭 WHAAT"

Previous Bond singers include Sam Smith, Adele, Alicia Keys and Madonna. The exciting announcement came after it was revealed that Hans Zimmer will be composing the score for the flick.

Fans initially speculated that Eilish would be the next singer when she took to her Instagram Story to share photos of past Bond girls including Halle Berry and Eva Green.

An additional clue of Eilish's involvement came thanks to some sleuthing fans, who discovered that Fukunaga, the director of No Time to Die, follows both Eilish and her brother on Instagram. Many thought the clue was significant due to the fact that Fukunaga only follows 81 people on the social media site.

Billie posting the Bond girls and possibly confirming that she will be singing the theme song for the newest James Bond movie #NoTimeToDie (via Instagram Story) pic.twitter.com/kxF2aAp7Ki — billie eilish updates (@eilishupdates) January 14, 2020

Billie and Finneas are both followed by the director of the upcoming James Bond movie, #NoTimeToDie on Instagram who only follows 80 people. This possibly confirms Billie will sing the movie’s theme song pic.twitter.com/nygjW5NIvH — billie eilish updates (@eilishupdates) January 13, 2020

The announcement followed speculation from Beyoncé fans that she'd be the one to sing the No Time to Die track. That suggestion took off after the singer shared a shot of herself drinking a martini, 007's favorite drink, at the Golden Globes.

The trailer for the flick dropped early last month and featured 007 leaping off ancient stone bridges, firing at oncoming assailants with high-tech hidden guns in his Aston Martin and contending with a new mysterious masked villain, played by none other than Rami Malek.

When ET caught up with the movie's star, Daniel Craig, in April, he said this will likely be his last Bond film.

"This is going to be my last Bond, I think," he said. "I think I've done enough, people are going to get sick of the sight of me. Someone else should have a go."'

No Time to Die will premiere April 10, 2020.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Beyoncé Fans Think She's Singing the New James Bond Theme This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Is Beyoncé Singing the New James Bond Theme Song? Here's Why Fans Think So

'No Time to Die': Daniel Craig Returns as James Bond in Explosive Trailer

Daniel Craig 'Really Quite Drunk' as He Bids Farewell to James Bond With a Heartfelt Speech

Related Gallery