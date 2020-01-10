Could Beyoncé be lending her voice to Bond?

After the 38-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a shot of herself drinking a martini, James Bond's favorite drink, at the Golden Globes, fans have speculated that she may have been tapped to sing 007's theme song in the upcoming flick, No Time to Die.

Previous Bond singers include Sam Smith, Adele, Alicia Keys and Madonna.

"What makes me think Beyoncé is really doing the James Bond soundtrack is that it’s less than three months before the movie yet we still don’t know who are singing the songs," one fan tweeted.

What makes me think Beyoncé is really doing the James Bond soundtrack is that it’s less than three months before the movie yet we still don’t know who are singing the songs. — INTO THE UNKNOOOOOOOOOOWN (@beeyonceknight) January 9, 2020

"IF BEYONCE IS SINGING THE JAMES BOND THEME YALL WILL NEVER HEAR THE END OF IT FROM MEEEE," another person quipped on Twitter.

IF BEYONCE IS SINGING THE JAMES BOND THEME YALL WILL NEVER HEAR THE END OF IT FROM MEEEE — your hot local demon girl (@butchgoth) January 9, 2020

"If Beyonce is actually singing and writing the James Bond theme song for No Time To Die I will actually lose my s**t," a third fan wrote. "It would quite possibly be the best theme song in the history of the franchise. Maybe the best theme song ever...My body is ready."

If Beyonce is actually singing and writing the James Bond theme song for No Time To Die I will actually lose my shit. It would quite possibly be the best theme song in the history of the franchise. Maybe the best theme song ever...My body is ready. — Brandon Manning (@B_Manning191) January 10, 2020

The trailer for the flick dropped early last month and featured 007 leaping off ancient stone bridges, firing at oncoming assailants with high-tech hidden guns in his Aston Martin and contending with a new mysterious masked villain, played by none other than Rami Malek.

When ET caught up with the movie's star, Daniel Craig, in April, he said this will likely be his last Bond film.

"This is going to be my last Bond I think," he said. "I think I've done enough, people are going to get sick of the sight of me. Someone else should have a go."'

No Time to Die is due out April 8.

