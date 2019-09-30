Daniel Craig bid farewell to James Bond with a "really quite drunk" speech about how much he loved playing the iconic spy.

The actor recently hit up the No Time to Die wrap party, where he addressed cast and crew while reflecting on his Bond journey.

“I just want to say, and I am really quite drunk now so I won’t go on for long, this has been one of the best, most wonderful experiences I have ever had,” the 51-year-old actor gushed in a video shared on Twitter.

“You have all done the most amazing job,” he continued. “I could not be more proud to work with every single one of you on this production. I would like to thank you for this evening, for Barbara [Broccoli, producer], for putting it on. Thank goodness, we did this tonight.”

Craig then turned his attention to a black-and-white, Bond-themed cake, which had his alter ego’s silhouette on it.

The star's loving words about the films come as a stark contrast to back in 2015, when he declared he would rather "slash my wrists," than do another Bond film.

No Time to Die is set to hit theaters on Apr. 8, 2020, and will reportedly see Bond visited by a former colleague in Jamaica and asked to help him rescue a kidnapped scientist. Directed by Cary Fukunaga, it’s the 25th installment in the film franchise and expected to be Craig’s last time in the role.

ET spoke with Craig in April, as he discussed saying goodbye to Bond.

"This is going to be my last Bond, I think," he said. "I think I've done enough, people are going to get sick of the sight of me. Someone else should have a go."

Rami Malek and Ralph Fiennes also star in the upcoming film, which suffered some production drama after Craig suffered an ankle injury. A man was also arrested for allegedly putting cameras in the women's room at Pinewood Studios in the U.K.

See more on Craig below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

James Bond 25 Title and Release Date Finally Revealed

Daniel Craig Films 'James Bond' in London Following Ankle Injury

Daniel Craig Weighs in on Who Should Play James Bond Next (Exclusive)

Related Gallery