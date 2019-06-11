Daniel Craig is on the mend.

The 51-year-old leading man was spotted making his way through JFK International Airport in New York City on Sunday in a boot and using crutches following surgery to repair his ankle after an injury on the set of Bond 25.

The veteran actor maintained a low profile in a red ball cap and sunglasses after arriving for a flight. He also sported slacks, a button-up and a leather jacket while carrying a bag as he made his way through the airport.

In late May, the film's production revealed Craig had hurt himself while filming in Jamaica and would need to undergo "minor ankle surgery."

According to The Sun, who was first to report on the injury, Craig slipped while running during one of the film's scenes. The outlet reported that he then flew to the United States for X-rays, and the movie's scheduled filming in London for the upcoming weekend had to be canceled, adding that Craig complained about his ankle and was "quite in a lot of pain" after the fall.

The Image Direct

Bond 25 is being headed up by Cary Fukunaga, who directed season one of HBO's True Detective. Oscar winner Rami Malek will play the film's villain, and it was previously announced that Léa Seydoux would reprise her role as Dr. Madeleine Swann, as would Ralph Fiennes as M, Ben Whishaw as Q and Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny. Jeffrey Wright is also returning as CIA operative Felix Leiter and Rory Kinnear will be back as Bond's ally, Tanner.

"Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica," a previous press release stated, sharing the film's plot. "His peace is short-lived when his old friend, Felix Leiter, from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

ET spoke with Craig in April at late Bond author Ian Fleming's Jamaican villa -- aptly named Goldeneye, where he wrote all of his Bond novels -- when the cast of the 25th installment of the film franchise was announced. Although Craig is returning to play 007 for the fifth time, he told ET this will most likely be his last turn as the character.

"This is going to be my last Bond I think," he said. "I think I've done enough, people are going to get sick of the sight of me. Someone else should have a go."

GET MORE FILM NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Pierce Brosnan Calls New Bond Films 'Not My Circus,' But Praises Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig to Undergo Surgery After Suffering Injury While Filming 'Bond 25'

Daniel Craig Weighs in on Who Should Play James Bond Next (Exclusive)

Related Gallery