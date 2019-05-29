One James Bond is celebrating another.

Pierce Brosnan, who played the death-defying 007 in GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002), is weighing in on the current state of the Bond films as Daniel Craig's tenure is coming to an end.

"Not my monkey, not my circus," the 66-year-old Irish actor tells Esquire in a new interview when asked about the direction of the franchise. However, the leading man was willing to discuss Craig's take on Britain's world-famous superspy.

"I must say, I do admire Daniel, as in Craig. I admire him for his work, his Bond movies. He's such a great actor. He's done such a magnificent job." he says.

However, the coveted role both men have tackled is not without its risks. Earlier this month, it was announced that Craig will undergo surgery after sustaining an injury on the set of Bond 25 while filming in Jamaica. Just weeks prior, he spoke with ET about bidding farewell to the beloved character after his fifth outing.

"This is going to be my last Bond I think," he proclaimed at the time. "I think I've done enough, people are going to get sick of the sight of me. Someone else should have a go."

During Brosnan's interview, he also shared one of his fond memories -- meeting Robin Williams for the first time on the set of 1993's Mrs. Doubtfire.

"I went into the makeup trailer and Robin was there," he recalls. "He was sitting at the end of the trailer in his Hawaiian shirt and his big hairy arms, and his hairy legs coming out of his cargo pants. But he had the head of Mrs. Doubtfire. He said, 'Pierce. Oh, Pierce. Oh, you're so handsome. Oh, look at ya, Pierce. Oh, give us a kiss. Come here, give us a hug.'"

Williams died in 2014 at the age of 63. Brosnan admitted that he still feels the impact the late comedian made all these years later.

"His humanity was so far-reaching, and joy of people, and love of life, bountiful," he says. "Oh, Robin, still, his passing still hurts deeply. I miss him."

