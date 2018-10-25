This Precious ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Reunion Will Melt Your Heart: Pic

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Mrs. Doubtfire, and several of the film’s original stars got together on Wednesday to celebrate the beloved family movie.

In 1993, the film became an instant classic when fans fell in love with the actor, played by the late Robin Williams, who disguises himself as a female housekeeper named Mrs. Doubtfire to spend time with his children, Lydia (Lisa Jakub), Chris (Matthew Lawrence), and Natalie (Mara Wilson), who are in the custody of his former wife, Miranda (Sally Field).

Pierce Brosnan, who played Miranda's new love interest, Stu, in the movie, caught up with Jakub, Lawrence and Wilson, who are now all grown up, for a reunion special set to air on the Today show next month, and shared a few behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the event.

“Guess who? Today, after 25 years, I gathered around a table in the company of three beautiful young people, to talk story about a film that has touched the hearts of so many,” Brosnan wrote on Instagram. “Sally is on tour with her new book. Robin is in heaven making the angels laugh and was spoken of with the fondest of love and sweet memories.”

Jakub also shared a sweet video of Brosnan showing a photo of the youngsters from the film’s 1993 premiere before panning up to them in real life.

"At the premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire. And here we are, we pull back slowly and ta da!” Brosnan says in the clip, showing the kids grown up. "Love you, love you all so much. So good to be part of your lives. I want to get into the picture as well."

"Our stepdad!” Wilson calls him.

This isn't the first time Brosnan will have paid tribute to the movie's leading man. After Williams died in August 2014, the actor shared with ET what it was like meeting his co-star for the first time.

"When I went up to do Mrs. Doubtfire in San Francisco all those years ago, the very first day of shooting they say to me, 'Do you want to meet Robin?' I said, 'Sure, I'd love to.' I mean, I was a huge fan of the man's work," recounted the 65-year-old actor. "I went into the makeup trailer and Robin was sitting there in a pair of boots and his hairy legs, and a Hawaiian shirt, and his hairy arms, and there he sat, but with Mrs. Doubtfire's head on. So that was my first encounter with Robin Williams."

"I never really worked with Robin Williams, to tell you the truth. I worked with Mrs. Doubtfire," he added. "He was a magnificent human being, and a beautiful person."

