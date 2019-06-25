Bond 25 is still facing setbacks.

A spokesperson for the Thames Valley Police tells ET that police are investigating a report of voyeurism, which was made from an address on Pinewood Road, Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire. The location of the incident is for Pinewood Studios, where the 25th Bond film is currently in production.

Peter Hartley was charged with one count of voyeurism in connection to the report on Saturday, the same day he appeared before Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court. The 49-year-old remains in police custody.

According to The Independent, Hartley's arrest is tied to a camera that was found in a women's bathroom at the studios.

"We take this issue very seriously," a spokesperson for Pinewood Studios tells ET in a statement. "We reported the incident to the police and are supporting them with their investigation."

This incident is just one in a string of many problems plaguing the production of the highly anticipated film. After kicking off production in April, Daniel Craig, the film's star, had to undergo ankle surgery after an on-set injury.

"BOND 25 update: Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica," the film's Twitter account wrote at the time. "Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020."

Earlier this month, following 51-year-old Craig's surgery, a crew member was injured at Pinewood Studios. "During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage," a tweet at the time read. "There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury." Bond 25 is being headed up by True Detective season one director Cary Fukunaga. Rami Malek will play the villain, and Léa Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright and Rory Kinnear are all set to reprise their roles. As for the plot of the movie, it will follow 007 as he comes out of retirement to help a friend. "Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica," the film's press release reads. "His peace is short-lived when his old friend, Felix Leiter, from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology." ET spoke with Craig back in April when the cast of the 25th installment of the film franchise was announced. Although Craig is returning to play 007 for the fifth time, he told ET this will most likely be his last turn as the character. "This is going to be my last Bond I think," he said. "I think I've done enough, people are going to get sick of the sight of me. Someone else should have a go." Bond 25 is scheduled to hit theaters on April 8, 2020.

