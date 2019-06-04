'Bond 25' Crew Member Suffers Injury From Controlled Explosion on Set

Filming on Bond 25 hasn't exactly been smooth sailing.

On Tuesday, the film's official Twitter account shared that a crew member has sustained a minor injury after a controlled explosion didn't go as planned.

"During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage," the tweet reads. "There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury."

The news comes after it was announced last month that Daniel Craig, who plays iconic British Secret Service agent James Bond, had to undergo minor surgery after suffering an injury while shooting the latest film in the beloved action franchise.

"BOND 25 update: Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica," the Twitter post read. "Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020."

True Detective season one director Cary Fukunaga is directing the highly anticipated Bond 25, which will follow 007 as he comes out of retirement to help a friend. Rami Malek will play the villain, and it was previously announced that Léa Seydoux would reprise her role as Dr. Madeleine Swann, as would Ralph Fiennes as M, Ben Whishaw as Q and Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny. Jeffrey Wright is also returning as CIA operative Felix Leiter and Rory Kinnear will be back as Bond’s stalwart ally, Tanner.

ET spoke with Craig in April at late Bond author Ian Fleming's Jamaican villa -- aptly named Goldeneye, where he wrote all of his Bond novels -- when the cast of the 25th installment of the film franchise was announced. Although Craig is returning to play 007 for the fifth time, he told ET this will most likely be his last turn as the character.

"This is going to be my last Bond I think," he said. "I think I've done enough, people are going to get sick of the sight of me. Someone else should have a go."

