Production on the latest James Bond film was interrupted by a very special guest on Thursday – Prince Charles!



The prince paid a visit to the set of Bond 25, where the film’s star, Daniel Craig, offered him an up close and personal look at the cinematic work in progress.



In images, the 51-year-old leading man is shown leading the Prince of Wales around the set at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, England, including checking out some of the vintage cars the international super spy is known to get around in. Craig wore a sharp gray suit and dark-blue tie while Charles opted for a striped blue suit and patterned blue tie for the tour.

The prince also checked out an internal set, which appears to be the British Secret Service offices, where he mingled with another of the film’s stars, Ralph Fiennes, who plays M, and the film’s director, Cary Joji Fukunaga. The visit was in Charles’ capacity as a patron of the British Film Institute.



But the fun didn’t end there. The 70-year-old heir to the throne was also photographed listening and watching monitors alongside actress Naomie Harris (Moneypenny) as production got underway.

Notably absent during the visit was Craig’s boot and crutches, which he’s been photographed using following his ankle injury in May, which forced him to undergo surgery and delayed the film’s production.



Although not present during Charles’ visit, Oscar winner Rami Malek also appears in the film as the iconic franchise's latest villain.

As for the plot of the movie, it will follow 007 as he comes out of retirement to help a friend.



"Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica," the film's press release reads. "His peace is short-lived when his old friend, Felix Leiter, from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."



See more photos from the set visit down below:

Bond 25 will arrive in theaters on April 8, 2020.

