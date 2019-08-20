James Bond 25 Title and Release Date Finally Revealed

Prepare to be shaken (and not stirred) in 2020!

On Tuesday, at long last, the title and release date for the upcoming new James Bond film has been released, slating a spring premiere for the illustrious British franchise. The new film is titled No Time to Die and will be arriving on April 8, 2020 in the U.S.

The news arrived by way of the official James Bond social media accounts, where a clip was posted. It begins with Bond (played by Daniel Craig), strolling forward, before turning to the camera, much like the gun-barrel intro that precedes every film. The camera pulls out and Bond dissolves as the new title takes shape.

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25#NoTimeToDiepic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2019

The revelation comes after a number of clips and stills from the production were shared as it has weathered several issues including Craig sustaining an ankle injury and a man being arrested for allegedly putting cameras in the women's room at Pinewood Studios in the U.K.

As fans know, this will be Craig's last outing playing the charming, well-dressed super spy. ET spoke with him at Bond author Ian Fleming's Jamaican villa in April, where he discussed finally bidding farewell to the coveted role.

"This is going to be my last Bond I think," he told ET's Kevin Frazier. "I think I've done enough, people are going to get sick of the sight of me. Someone else should have a go."

At the time, rumors swirled that the next Bond could be a woman or an African American actor, to which Craig responded that the next Bond should be "the right person for the job."

"I think that's what it should be," he says. "I think that everybody should be considered. For women and for African Americans, there should be great parts anyway, across the board. It shouldn't have to be Bond that takes ... it doesn't need to be Bond. It just needs to be written -- some good parts."

As for the plot of the movie, it will follow 007 as he comes out of retirement to help a friend.

"Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica," reads a press release. "His peace is short-lived when his old friend, Felix Leiter, from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

The cast also includes Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter.

Check out the announcement clip above.

