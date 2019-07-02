Being a part of this family is murder.



On Tuesday morning, the first trailer dropped for director Rian Johnson’s ensemble feature Knives Out, boasting an insidious whodunnit fittingly set at a large mansion populated by family that’s seemingly brimming with secrets.



The trailer begins with the sprawling family, played by the likes of Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson and Toni Collette, assembled with police following the death of their patriarch, Harlem Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). It turns out, just hours before Harlem died, his family celebrated his 85th birthday with his loved ones.



"Ladies and gentleman, I would like to request that you all stay until the investigation is completed," Detective Benoit Blanc (played by Daniel Craig) asks at one point. In no time it becomes apparent that this request doesn’t sit well with the family.

Images are also teased of troubling moments, like medicines scattering on the floor before someone is jabbed with a syringe, a building getting burned and a knife being taken down from a large rounded display covered in sharp implements befitting of the film’s title, which centers one of the home’s main rooms.



While, from the trailer alone, it appears that much of the cast is able to explore some deceitful characters, Evans appears to be having the most fun as the egotistical Ransom Robinson. In one scene, he pointedly tells several members of his family, one by one, to "eat sh*t." In another scene, he mocks the investigation, asking Blanc if they’re in an episode of CSI: KFC.



Knives Out slices into theaters on November 27.



