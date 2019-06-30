Daniel Craig Films 'James Bond' in London Following Ankle Injury

Filming is underway in London, England, on the next James Bond adventure following Daniel Craig's ankle injury.



On Sunday, the official account for the fictional super spy posted two stills of the (not actual) Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, who carry out ceremonial duties in Britain, riding in neat rows behind a clapperboard for Bond 25. In the second, one soldier poses alongside Craig before a line of the mounted soldiers.



But that wasn’t the end of the behind-the-scenes shots. The account also shared a clip of the 51-year-old leading man pulling up in a vintage Aston Martin on a street corner as a camera on a crane follows closely behind. And they shared another of the movie star strolling through in the street.

007 star Daniel Craig, director Cary Fukunaga and the #Bond25 crew were out in the sunshine today shooting across a number of London locations, including Whitehall, where Daniel filmed a scene with a classic @astonmartin V8, first seen in a Bond film in THE LIVING DAYLIGHTS. pic.twitter.com/rhs13nNeyW — James Bond (@007) June 30, 2019

These new peeks at the film suggest the production is back on track following several setbacks, including the replacement of director Danny Boyle with Cary Joji Fukunaga, Craig sustaining an ankle injury, necessitating minor surgery and recovery, as well as the arrest of a man who allegedly put cameras in the women’s restroom at Pinewood Studios in the U.K.



Last week, the production released another clip from their days filming in Jamaica which shows Craig, Fukunaga and co-star Jeffrey Wright hard at work in the exotic locale’s dark, stylish nightclubs and back alleys.

The film also received a very special visitor to their England set on June 21 – Prince Charles. The 70-year-old heir to the throne visited Pinewood Studios as a patron of the British Film Institute. While on hand, Craig showed him around and gave him at look at some of the luxurious cars 007 will be driving in the film.

Bond 25 is set to arrive in theaters on April 8, 2020.

