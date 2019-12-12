Alicia Keys can't get enough of Billie Eilish -- and she's not afraid to show it.

After the two superstars shared a special moment on The Late Late Show With James Corden earlier this week, the "Fallin'" singer continued to praise the 17-year-old while at Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, event in Los Angeles on Thursday.

"I just feel like there was such a genuine love between us, for real, no bulls**t and it came across," Keys told ET's Keltie Knight while on the red carpet. "And I think people adore her so much and she's really showing people how it looks to be comfortable being yourself, and I admire her for that. And we were able to just connect and bond and it just feels like a blessing."

During the late-night talk show, which Keys guest hosted, Eilish surprised Keys with a video of herself, pre-fame, covering "Fallin'." The two later performed together and covered Eilish's song "Ocean Eyes."

"And the thing was, that it was a real, real, real surprise," Keys shared with ET. "And I was just buggin' it! Again, it was such a beautiful affirmation for me, for her, for our connection and for all young artists, people that are creating. That you go do your thing and look what comes back at you. I can't even explain it, it was real, real special."

As for the chance of getting a Keys and Eilish duet at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards, which Keys is hosting?

"I feel like Billie's gonna have her own moment that's gonna crush the building," the "No One" songstress expressed. "That's what I feel like, but watch what comes."

For more on Keys and what to expect when she emcee's music's biggest night, watch below.

