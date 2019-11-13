Alicia Keys Returns as GRAMMY Awards Host for a Second Time

Alicia Keys is returning as host of the GRAMMY Awards.

The "Girl on Fire" singer will emcee the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards in January for a second time. Keys' first time taking the reigns was this year, where she also delivered a stellar performance.

After the 61st GRAMMYs wrapped up, ET’s Kevin Frazier caught up with the songstress backstage, where she shared her thoughts on the jam-packed night of music.



“Unbelievable,” she exclaimed when asked how she felt she did. “It was exactly what I wanted to bring. I wanted to bring that good entry and the light and the love. I just felt everybody was with me on it.”

Keys has won a total of 15 GRAMMY Awards, beginning in 2001 with her debut album, Songs in A Minor. The singer is the third female to host the awards ceremony, and the first female music star to host the show more than once.

Nominees for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards will be announced Nov. 20.

The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will air on Jan. 26, 2020 on CBS.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Alicia Keys Goes on 'Major Rant' Over Son's Fears of Being Judged for His Rainbow Manicure

'Red Table Talk' Returns With Will Smith, Chelsea Handler, Alicia Keys and More

John Mayer Gave Alicia Keys Half His GRAMMY When He Beat Her in 2005

Related Gallery