Jada Pinkett Smith and her Red Table Talk crew are returning with all-new episodes of the Facebook Watch series on Monday, and it’s already shaping up to be a star-studded season.

The 47-year-old actress started the series with her daughter, Willow Smith, and mom, Adrienne Banfield Norris, in May 2018 and their candid, raw and often controversial discussions and interviews have become hugely popular and even earned the project a Daytime Emmy nomination.

Upcoming episodes will feature Jada’s husband and Willow’s father, Will Smith, comedian Chelsea Handler, musician Alicia Keys and author Robyn Crawford, who was rumored to have been romantically linked with late singer Whitney Houston.

“The table’s gonna be flamin',” Willow, 18, says in a new promo for the show, in which the trio then break into song about the premiere date.

Previous episodes of the show have covered topics ranging from cultural appropriation and addiction to throuples.

In July, actress Kristin Davis got emotional while opening up about adoption at the Red Table.



The hosts themselves have also spilled deeply personal details and thoughts on their personal lives, like when Willow explained why she’s against monogamy, and Jada discussed infidelity.

In July, Jada reacted to being compared to media mogul Oprah Winfrey following the success of Red Table Talk.

"There's only one Oprah," she told ET. "This is like an evolution, Oprah is her own thing. I think [I'm] in a whole other category. I feel good to be able to create a platform that we can have these conversations that we're having. I feel really, really honored. I feel like it's something I'm meant to do. So it's a good feeling."

