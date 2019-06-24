Willow Smith is opening up about her love life, including her equal love for both males and females.

The 18-year-old got candid during the latest installment of her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith's, Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

The episode was focused on unconventional relationships and Willow told her mom and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, that she could see herself in a polyamorous relationship.

"I really couldn’t see myself in a quadruple, but personally, male and female -- that's all I need," she said.

The trio was joined by a throuple (a consensual polyamorous relationship between three people) during the discussion.

"I love men and women equally and so I would definitely want one man, one woman," Willow said when asked how she would see the dynamics of gender in a throuple. "I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people.”



“I'm not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences,” she added. “I focus a lot on the emotional connection and I feel like if I were to find two people of the different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don't feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more."

Willow explained more on her views on polyamorous relationships earlier in the episode, after her mom explained to Adrienne that Willow had been doing heavy reading and podcast listening on the subject.

"This is the scariest thought that people shy away from,” Willow said. “It’s the feeling of feeling like the person that you love is falling in love with somebody else. And that insecurity and fear just eats us alive. But that insecurity and fear is something that we need to overcome and something that we need to evolve out of and transmute that into something new and different that can actually be helpful and make us love more and more freely."

"And monogamy, I feel, actually inhibits you from learning those skills of evolving past those feelings of insecurity and jealousy," Willow continued, adding that she feels traditional marriage can also be oppressive towards women.

Adrienne admitted the idea of Willow being in a throuple or quadruple "doesn’t sit well with me," while Jada noted that she encourages Willow to experiment because, "You’ve got to live who you’re not to know who you are."

Jada also pointed out how the concept wasn’t completely foreign to her because of her husband Will Smith’s dynamic with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino.



"I’ve had a non-sexual throuple for years with Sheree," she explained. "When you have your husband who is taking care of another women and spending time with another women, it’s the same thing."

See more Willow below.

