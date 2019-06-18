In Jada Pinkett Smith's book, there is only one Oprah Winfrey.

The Red Table Talk host was honored with the Trailblazer Award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards this week. ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Pinkett Smith, who asked her thoughts about being compared to Winfrey with the success of her Facebook Watch series.

"There's only one Oprah," Pinkett Smith stated. "This is like an evolution, Oprah is her own thing."

"I think [I'm] in a whole other category," she added. "I feel good to be able to create a platform that we can have these conversations that we're having. I feel really, really honored. I feel like it's something I'm meant to do. So it's a good feeling."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV

Pinkett Smith was given the honor by her Girls' Trip co-star Tiffany Haddish, who gave a hilarious yet touching speech about her dear friend.

"Now, in addition to all that and raising two of the coolest kids in the world [Jaden and Willow], she's decided to raise the bar once again." Haddish raved. "Her Red Table Talk series is setting the standard for talk shows in this next century and bringing together generations for conversations about everything from God to sex to race -- it's serious. She's not making a talk show, she's making a show with real talk and I'm all about that. And to top it off, she's married to the real-life Prince ... the Prince of Bel-Air [Will Smith]. She's an actor and a philanthropist, a boss, a mom and somehow after being in the game for almost 30 years, she still looks 28."

During the tribute, there was also a video montage with kind words from Alicia Keys, Queen Latifah and more.

"It was really nice," Pinkett Smith said about receiving the honor. "It was nice to see Alicia, Latifah and Tiffany, These are my girls and so for them to show me that kind of love is awesome. It's so wonderful to be here with the audience here and be able to share love with them. It's all good."

For more highlights from the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tiffany Haddish Praises 'Trailblazer' BFF Jada Pinkett Smith at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jada Pinkett Smith & Common Get Real About 'Chasing People's Love' in 'Red Table Talk' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Her Views on Marriage to Will Smith After Facing Infidelity in Past Relationships

Related Gallery