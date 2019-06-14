Jada Pinkett Smith and Common are getting real about chasing love and validation on Monday's episode of Red Table Talk.

Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek of the episode, in which Common and Pinkett Smith relate over their personal struggles with insecurity.

"I had to stop chasing peoples’ love, I had to stop chasing... a feeling! Baby, I had to stop chasing a feeling!" Pinkett Smith confesses in the clip. "I had to stop chasing acknowledgement."

"Come on now, keep dropping zen now," Common says.

"Right?" Pinkett Smith replies, clearly connecting with her guest. "And I had to learn to give it over to the higher power and that's become my chase now."

Monday's episode of Red Table Talk will also see Common open up about being stuck in a cycle of failed relationships, both familial and romantic.

As the rapper and actor revealed last month in his new memoir, Let Love Have the Last Word, he was sexually assaulted as a child.

According to Common's recounting, he had repressed the memory, only realizing what had happened to him two years ago while reading lines with co-star Laura Dern on the set of their film The Tale. During a recent interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, Common said "it was something I didn't know if I wanted to talk about." "But I really believe that in telling my story, other people will be OK with talking about that situation," he shared.

Red Table Talk is available to stream on Facebook Watch.

