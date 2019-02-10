See Every Single Look Alicia Keys Wore at the 2019 GRAMMYs
Alicia Keys slayed the 2019 GRAMMYs.
From the red carpet to onstage, the acclaimed musician delivered gorgeous looks as the evening's host. There were glamorous gowns and edgy ensembles, and Keys rocked each look.
See all the outfit changes from the star during music's biggest night.
First, Keys hit the red carpet in a matching crimson long-sleeve Armani Privé gown with plunging neckline, accented by a statement necklace.
For her opening monologue, Keys was joined by Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez onstage. Keys was a beauty in a teal fringed draped dress and colorful Emilio Pucci headscarf.
She then changed into a rock 'n' roll-esque ensemble of plunging black bodysuit, sparkly trousers and wide-brim hat. Keys sported the same outfit as she took our breath away when she performed a medley of songs using two pianos!
Lady in leather! The hostess donned a stylish belted leather jumpsuit.
Keys closed out the show looking like a goddess in a scarlet caped jumpsuit as she presented the award for Album of the Year to Kacey Musgraves.
