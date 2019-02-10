Alicia Keys is starting off GRAMMYs day on a relaxing note.

The 38-year-old singer, who's hosting the awards this year, shared on her Instagram on Sunday that she's meditating before the big show.

"This is how I start most of my mornings off -- in grounding and gratitude and asking for clarity," she wrote alongside a makeup-free picture of herself in a white hoodie. "Envisioning the day and putting light around it. Today more than ever I wanted to share the energy I prayed for and called for all of us to feel."

"So just know your day is surrounded by love, light and greatness!!!" she added. "I called on it for all of us... Here’s to the best day of our lives so far!!"

On her Instagram Story, she showed herself post-meditation with Guru Jagat, the founder of RA MA Institute for Applied Yogic Science and Technology, a Kundalini yoga school.

"We get to celebrate each other, we get to be proud of each other, and we get to say it out loud, and it's a reflection of us," Keys says of the GRAMMYs. "So that's what I feel today, that's what I'm bringing. I feel so good."

Earlier, the singer Instagrammed herself consulting her pal, DJ Khaled, on hosting music's biggest night, where he hilariously gave her some advice -- and even came up with another viral catchphrase.

ET recently spoke to Keys about her hosting duties this year, and she previewed what's in store.

"I want to celebrate!" she said. "I want to be the one that really just continues to reach out to the people that I love and admire and my friends, and just be able to create an amazing energy. So I'm loving it!"

