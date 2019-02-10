ET Is Live for GRAMMYs 2019 Post-Show: Watch Now!

ET is live on music's biggest night!

Now that you've seen the GRAMMYs (or watch it any time on CBS All Access), ET Live is breaking down all the wildest moments with hosts Denny Directo, Cassie DiLaura, Melicia Johnson, Tanner Thomason and Jason Carter.

You can watch right here in the video above or head over to ETLive.com. It will also be streaming on the ET Live app either on your phone or Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Roku.

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards took place on Feb. 10 at Los Angeles' Staples Center, and it was a night full of memorable performances, big wins and everything in between. will be hosting, with highly anticipated performances by Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Camila Cabello and more.

ET recently spoke to Alicia Keys about hosting the GRAMMYs this year, when she previewed what's in store.

"I want to celebrate!" she said. "I want to be the one that really just continues to reach out to the people that I love and admire and my friends, and just be able to create an amazing energy. So I'm loving it!"

Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Stuns in Siren Red Gown at GRAMMYs Party With Travis Scott

GRAMMYS 2019 Performers: Lady Gaga, Travis Scott and More -- See Full list

GRAMMYs 2019: Follow Our Minute-by-Minute Live Updates and Tune Into ET Live's Pre-Show

Related Gallery