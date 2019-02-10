Kylie Jenner was turning heads on Saturday night!



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star attended Clive Davis’ annual Pre-GRAMMYs party in Beverly Hills in an absolutely dazzling red sleeveless gown featuring a super-high slit and some big ruffles at her hip. She was on hand to support her boyfriend, Travis Scott, who also got gussied up for the occasion.



While at the prestigious gathering, the young couple posed for some smoldering photos in which the 26-year-old rapper wrapped his arms around the 21-year-old makeup mogul.

Scott is currently in the middle of probably one of the most important weeks of his career. Last Sunday, he co-headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Atlanta, Georgia. Today, he’ll be performing at the 61st GRAMMY Awards where he is nominated for three prizes including Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Album.



Naturally the "Goosebumps" rapper’s attendance at the pre-party included a performance as well, which our eyewitness says Kylie was totally loving!

While on stage, Scott made sure the exclusive shindig got rowdy, encouraging fellow attendees to stand up and join him up by the stage, which many did in droves.



After his lively set, which included his nominated track, “SICKO MODE,” he showed his appreciation, stating, “I love you Clive Davis, I love you Recording Academy.”



Fans know that Kylie and her fella’s appearance at the Beverly Hilton came just hours after their huge party to celebrate their baby girl, Stormi Webster’s first birthday.



The get-together included a massive blow-up entrance shaped like the birthday girl’s face! There were also rides and merchandise for sale featuring Stormi!

