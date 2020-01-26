On music's biggest night, only one singer walked away with one of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards' biggest honors.

Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" won Song of the Year, and she took to the stage with her brother, Finneas O'Connell, to accept the honor.

"Thank you so much. This is my first GRAMMYs," she told the crowd in shock. "I never thought this would happen in my whole life."

"I feel like I joke around a lot and never take anything seriously, but I genuinely want to say that I am so grateful," the 18-year-old singer shared. "I only want to say that I am grateful and I'm honored to be here amongst all of you. I'm honored at my core and I grew up watching all of you."

O'Connell added that this is a big deal for him and his sister, who famously collaborate on music together. "This a really, really big deal and I have no idea what to say... We just make music in a bedroom together. We still do that, and they let us do that."

"This is for all the kids who are making music in your bedroom today," he concluded. "You are going to get one of these."

Song of the Year was a competitive category this year, and Eilish beat out Lady Gaga's "Always Remember Us This Way," Tanya Tucker's "Bring My Flowers Now," H.E.R. for "Hard Place," Taylor Swift's "Lover," "Norman F**king Rockwell" by Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved" and Lizzo's "Truth Hurts."

Lizzo led the pack at this year's GRAMMYs with a total of eight nominations, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist. Meanwhile, Eilish and Lil Nas X each earned a formidable six nominations.

