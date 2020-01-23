These Best GRAMMYs Gowns of All Time Will Make Your Jaw Drop

When music's biggest names hit the red carpet, you know you're in for some major style statements.



That's what happens every year at the annual GRAMMY Awards, and we're sure Sunday's ceremony will not disappoint.

The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will have some major inspiration to choose from, too, thanks to the amazing looks we've already seen over the years.



Take last year, for instance, when Camila Cabello shined bright in this magenta, full-length turtleneck Armani Privé dress that was custom-made just for her -- and it truly showed when she turned around!

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Selena Gomez gave us the blues in the best way possible when she dazzled in this midnight blue Calvin Klein Collection gown in 2016. As if that weren't enough, she walked the red carpet with another one of the best-dressed stars that year, her BFF, Taylor Swift.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

And it's hard to forget Rihanna, who tops lists every time she attends the GRAMMYs, though we can't help but be partial to this red-hot Azzedine Alaia number from 2013.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Who else has made our all-time GRAMMY looks best-dressed list? Click through the gallery below to find out.

Related Gallery

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

GRAMMYs 2020: How to Watch, Performers, Who's Nominated and More

Taylor Swift's GRAMMYs History: A Look Back at Her Most Memorable Moments

Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian West and Beyoncé Rock the Hottest GRAMMY Looks of All Time