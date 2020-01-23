The 2020 GRAMMYs are just days away, and we can't wait to see what happens on the red carpet and inside the star-studded show!

But before the annual awards show kicks off on Sunday in Los Angeles, ET is taking a trip down memory lane. We've rounded up all the wildest moments from the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2000, where Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera battled it out, Destiny's Child had four members and Jennifer Lopez wore what would become the most famous GRAMMYs dress of all time.

Two decades ago, Spears and Aguilera were dominating the pop game. Both were nominated for Best New Artist, an accolade that eventually went to Aguilera. But the competition didn't stop there! The blonde beauties also were vying for Best Dressed on the carpet -- Spears in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired look, and Aguilera in a sparkly Versace dress.

"This was the first dress that I looked at, and I knew it was the dress I had to wear tonight," the "Genie in a Bottle" singer shared at the time. "I will cherish it forever."

So who wore it best? We'll let you be the judge:

While Spears and Aguilera certainly dressed to impress for the GRAMMYs that year, no one did it better than Lopez! Who could possibly forget the iconic, plunging Versace dress she rocked on the red carpet? Little did she know at the time that she'd literally break the internet, leading Google to create their image search function.

"I saw Donatella [Versace] with it and I had to have it for the GRAMMYs," Lopez told ET when asked to talk about the dress.

Lopez was joined by her then-boyfriend, Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs (now Sean LOVE Combs), who joked about letting the singer out of the house in such a sexy number. "I'm so secure in myself, my man," he explained.

Meanwhile, *NSYNC was just looking to get autographs. Justin Timberlake and Lance Bass were hoping for one from Santana, while Chris Kirkpatrick said he'd love it if Lopez would ask to sit with them.

See more memorable moments in the player up top!

