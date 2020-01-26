Billie Eilish Sweeps Top 4 Categories at 2020 GRAMMY Awards

2020 is Billie Eilish's year!

The "Bad Guy" singer swept the top four categories at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, taking home Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist. The last artist to win all four coveted awards in the same year was also the first: Christopher Cross in 1981.

"Thank you! Two, woo!" Eilish said when she went onstage to accept her Best New Artist GRAMMY, clearly in shock over her victory and her wins for Song of the Year for "Bad Guy" and Best Pop Vocal Album.

"Mainly, I think the fans deserve everything. I think they have not been talked about enough tonight because they're the reason we're here at all. So thank you to the fans," the 18-year-old singer said, dedicating the award to her loyal fanbase.

"God, this is so crazy!" Eilish exclaimed. "I know that the other artists in this category ... I know your fans are hardcore and I love you... I love all fandoms. Thank you for the fans. You guys make this worth it, so thank you."

Eilish beat out Lizzo, Black Pumas, Lil Nas X, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank and the Bangas and Yola to nab that honor.

GRAMMY host Alicia Keys and Dua Lipa, both of whom won Best New Artist in 2002 and 2019, respectively, presented the award. Lipa took a moment to encourage female artists and producers breaking through in the music industry to lift each other up and to make sure they're paying it forward for others. Previous winners of the Best New Artist award include Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Maroon 5, Adele and Chance the Rapper.

Just minutes later, Eilish was announced as the winner of Album of the Year -- to which she confessed "Ariana [Grande] deserves this."

"I love you, thank you for this," she expressed.

Eilish's brother and collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, added: "Thank you to the Recording Academy... to me, we didn't write a speech for this, because we didn't make this album to win a GRAMMY."

"We stand up here confused and grateful," he admitted.

Then came Eilish's win for Record of the Year -- and after all her acceptance speeches, she had just two words to say, "Thank you!"

In a 1983 interview with ET, Cross interestingly had a similar viewpoint to the one Finneas expressed at this year's GRAMMYs.

"[My wins were] certainly above the realm of [my dreams]... The GRAMMYs were even something I never really thought about. I really imagined making records and them possibly being successful. Being on the charts and being able to play small concerts. But never really thought about it actually," he said.

Cross' sophomore album didn't quite reach the level his first did -- but as he told ET, it's hard for lightning to strike twice.

"It sits fine because it sort didn't not come up to the mark. I think it's uh -- in terms of the business, now it's done really well. And the first album is a tough act to follow. I mean. What am I supposed to do? Win five GRAMMYs again and another Academy Award?" he asked. "It was all part of an initial movement that's sort of never happened to a new artist that I can think of. I'm really glad it happened to me. But it's nice to settle down into a nice place and pass the sophmore jinx, which I think I broke pretty well and not have to worry about sort of being the new kid in town every minute."

"I don't want to downplay the happiness that it would bring to win some more [awards], but it's not something that's a priority. I feel like, the GRAMMYs were something that was voted on by my peers... so, that was a really wonderful thing. [It's] probably the most treasured thing I have," he added.

