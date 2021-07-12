Amazon Deals: Get Up to 56% Off Celeb-Approved Alo Yoga Leggings

Alo Yoga is a celeb-approved brand of athleisure clothing and you can find some of its most popular pieces on Amazon for as much as 50% off the regular price!

Sleek, stylish and functional, the Alo Yoga Moto Legging, detailed with mesh and glossy, leather-like panels, has been repeatedly sported by pretty much every stylish lady in Hollywood over the last few years, including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Sandra Bullock, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jennifer Lawrence, Katie Holmes and the list goes on.

Just recently Alo Yoga announced the collaboration with Kendall Jenner as the face of celeb-favorite activewear brand.

Hailey Baldwin Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Perfect for workouts and off-duty outings, the must-have leggings, available in various colors from black to green, are discounted for up to 56% off at Amazon. Don't forget, the deals are limited, so we suggest you hurry and get your hands on your own pair before they sell out to try the wardrobe essential for yourself.

Gigi Hadid Robert Kamau/GC Images

Shop the Moto Legging ahead, along with other celebrity-approved pieces from Alo Yoga on sale.

Shop Alo Yoga on Amazon:

Moto Legging, Up to 56% off (worn by Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi & Bella Hadid, Sandra Bullock)

Sunny Strappy Bra (worn by Camila Morrone, Jasmine Tookes, Victoria Justice)

High Waist Airbrush Legging (worn by Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, Kourtney Kardashian)

High Waisted Ripped Warrior Legging (worn by Julianne Hough)

