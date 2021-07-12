Shopping

Amazon Deals: Get Up to 56% Off Celeb-Approved Alo Yoga Leggings

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Alo Yoga is a celeb-approved brand of athleisure clothing and you can find some of its most popular pieces on Amazon for as much as 50% off the regular price!   

Sleek, stylish and functional, the Alo Yoga Moto Legging, detailed with mesh and glossy, leather-like panels, has been repeatedly sported by pretty much every stylish lady in Hollywood over the last few years, including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Sandra Bullock, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jennifer Lawrence, Katie Holmes and the list goes on. 

Just recently Alo Yoga announced the collaboration with Kendall Jenner as the face of celeb-favorite activewear brand.

Perfect for workouts and off-duty outings, the must-have leggings, available in various colors from black to green, are discounted for up to 56% off at Amazon. Don't forget, the deals are limited, so we suggest you hurry and get your hands on your own pair before they sell out to try the wardrobe essential for yourself. 

Shop the Moto Legging ahead, along with other celebrity-approved pieces from Alo Yoga on sale. 

Shop Alo Yoga on Amazon: 

Alo Yoga Moto Legging
Alo Yoga Women's Moto Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga Moto Legging
These Alo Yoga Moto Leggings are on-trend and perfect for everywhere from the streets to the yoga mat.
$50 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $114)

Moto Legging, Up to 56% off (worn by Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi & Bella Hadid, Sandra Bullock) 

Alo Yoga Women's Sunny Strappy Bra
Alo Yoga Women's Sunny Strappy Bra
Amazon
Alo Yoga Women's Sunny Strappy Bra
This Alo Yoga Women's Sunny Strappy Bra provides light support and is the perfect bra for hot yoga with its dry-wicking fabric.
$49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)

Sunny Strappy Bra (worn by Camila Morrone, Jasmine Tookes, Victoria Justice)  

Alo Yoga High Waist Airbrush Legging
Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga High Waist Airbrush Legging
These seamless Alo Yoga High Waist Airbrush Leggings features stretch fabric for maximum comfort.
$56 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $82)

High Waist Airbrush Legging (worn by Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, Kourtney Kardashian) 

Alo Yoga Women's High Waisted Ripped Warrior Legging
Alo Yoga Women's High Waisted Ripped Warrior Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga Women's High Waisted Ripped Warrior Legging
Alo Yoga Women's High Waisted Ripped Warrior Legging features a high-waisted band detail and ripped look!
$100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $125)

High Waisted Ripped Warrior Legging (worn by Julianne Hough) 

