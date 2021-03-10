Kendall Jenner is officially the face of one of her favorite activewear brands. The supermodel has announced she is collaborating with Alo Yoga.

Jenner shared pictures from the campaign, shot by photographer Daniel Regan, on Instagram. The 25-year-old star wears a chic tonal purple ensemble, which she styled herself, featuring an oversized hoodie, sports bra and the best-selling Airlift Legging in Alo Yoga's new colors, purple dusk and lavender dusk.

You can shop Jenner's look and more of her picks on the Alo Yoga website.

The model has been spotted wearing Alo Yoga styles many times over the years. In addition to Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Chrissy Teigen and more celebs are fans of their comfy and fashionable activewear and loungewear.

Daniel Regan/Alo Yoga

Jenner will star in the very last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The 20th and final season of the reality series that launched the Kardashian-Jenner sisters to fame will premiere next week on March 18.

Shop Jenner's Alo Yoga look below.

Alo Yoga Hype Full Zip Hoodie Alo Yoga Alo Yoga Hype Full Zip Hoodie A soft and cozy fleece zip-up hoodie in an oversized fit. $98 AT ALO YOGA Buy Now

Alo Yoga Lavish Bra Alo Yoga Alo Yoga Lavish Bra A medium-support sports bra with stretch and a wide mesh band. The breathable, moisture-wicking fabric has a glossy finish. $54 AT ALO YOGA Buy Now

Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging Alo Yoga Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging The Alo Yoga Airlift Legging is a celeb and fan favorite. The versatile leggings have a second-skin feel that helps sculpt and smooth. $114 AT ALO YOGA Buy Now

Alo Yoga Aspire Tank Alo Yoga Alo Yoga Aspire Tank This ribbed cropped tank, featuring the "Alo" logo, can be worn with leggings, joggers or jeans on casual days. $42 AT ALO YOGA Buy Now

Alo Yoga High-Waist Biker Short Alo Yoga Alo Yoga High-Waist Biker Short Bike shorts are a Kendall staple. This pair is made from the same fabric as the popular Airbrush legging. $56 AT ALO YOGA Buy Now

