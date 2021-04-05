Alessandra Ambrosio Wore the Perfect Alo Yoga Set for Spring -- Here's Where to Find It
Alo Yoga continues to be a hit with celebs! Alessandra Ambrosio is the latest star to rock stylish activewear from the brand. The former Victoria's Secret model shared pics on Instagram of herself striking yoga poses dressed in a matching set, boasting a spring-perfect Honeydew Heather green shade -- a new colorway for Alo Yoga.
Ambrosio showed her yoga moves (headstand, included) in a soft ribbed bra tank and high-waist leggings. The Brazilian beauty isn't the only star who has worked with Alo Yoga. Kendall Jenner was recently announced as a brand ambassador, starring in a campaign for Alo Yoga's new Lavender Dusk collection. You can get Jenner's look by shopping her Alo Yoga picks on the website, including the same pastel green set Ambrosio wore.
In addition to Ambrosio and Jenner, more stars such as Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Chrissy Teigen are fans of their comfortable and fashionable activewear and loungewear.
Shop the models' Alo Yoga outfits and additional favorites below.
