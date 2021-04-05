Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Alo Yoga continues to be a hit with celebs! Alessandra Ambrosio is the latest star to rock stylish activewear from the brand. The former Victoria's Secret model shared pics on Instagram of herself striking yoga poses dressed in a matching set, boasting a spring-perfect Honeydew Heather green shade -- a new colorway for Alo Yoga.

Ambrosio showed her yoga moves (headstand, included) in a soft ribbed bra tank and high-waist leggings. The Brazilian beauty isn't the only star who has worked with Alo Yoga. Kendall Jenner was recently announced as a brand ambassador, starring in a campaign for Alo Yoga's new Lavender Dusk collection. You can get Jenner's look by shopping her Alo Yoga picks on the website, including the same pastel green set Ambrosio wore.

In addition to Ambrosio and Jenner, more stars such as Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Chrissy Teigen are fans of their comfortable and fashionable activewear and loungewear.

Shop the models' Alo Yoga outfits and additional favorites below.

Alo Yoga Alosoft Ribbed Chic Bra Tank Alo Yoga Alo Yoga Alosoft Ribbed Chic Bra Tank Made from the soft, breathable Alosoft fabric, this ribbed tank is great for medium impact activity. $58 AT ALO YOGA Buy Now

Alo Yoga High-Waist Alosoft Highlight Legging Alo Yoga Alo Yoga High-Waist Alosoft Highlight Legging Get the full look by pairing the tank with the matching legging, also made from the same Alosoft fabric. This high-waist style has a contoured seamline at the back. $88 AT ALO YOGA Buy Now

Alo Yoga Bae Hoodie Alo Yoga Alo Yoga Bae Hoodie This cropped hoodie is a popular choice, available in a new neon apricot hue. $88 AT ALO YOGA Buy Now

Alo Yoga Lavish Bra Alo Yoga Alo Yoga Lavish Bra A medium-support sports bra with stretch and a wide mesh band. The breathable, moisture-wicking fabric has a glossy finish. $54 AT ALO YOGA Buy Now

Alo Yoga High-Waist Biker Short Alo Yoga Alo Yoga High-Waist Biker Short Bike shorts are a Kendall staple. This pair is made from the same fabric as the popular Airbrush legging. $56 AT ALO YOGA Buy Now

Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging Alo Yoga Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging The Airlift Legging is an Alo Yoga bestseller and a favorite among celebs. $114 AT ALO YOGA Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner Announces Her Collab with Alo Yoga -- Shop Her Look

The Best Amazon Lululemon Dupes We've Found on TikTok

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

The Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga

The Best Matching Workout Clothes From Amazon