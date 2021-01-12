Shopping

The Best Matching Workout Clothes From Amazon

By ETonline Staff
Looking for new activewear? Amazon has so many stylish options of workout matching sets that won't break the bank.

We love coordinating pairs for their polished, fashion-forward look -- doubling as workout gear and versatile athleisure. From fun prints and chic details to monochrome style, we found the coolest matching sets of sports bras, leggings, tank tops and shorts that'll instantly elevate your workout wardrobe.

Shop our top picks of matching women's activewear available on Amazon below.

Studiotech Icon Series 'Ruffle' Yoga Bralette Sports Bra & High Waist 'Eyelet' Yoga Legging
Core 10
Core 10 matching set
Amazon
Studiotech Icon Series 'Ruffle' Yoga Bralette Sports Bra & High Waist 'Eyelet' Yoga Legging
Core 10
This burgundy Core 10 matching set features a feminine ruffle detail on the sports bra with criss-cross back and along the side seam of the workout leggings. The medium-weight Studiotech performance fabric is perfect for a yoga session. 
SPORTS BRA
LEGGING
Essentials Track Jacket & Tiro 19 Training Pants
Adidas
Adidas
Amazon
Essentials Track Jacket & Tiro 19 Training Pants
Adidas
The three-stripe Adidas track jacket and pant is a classic workout outfit. 
JACKET
PANT
Workout High Waist Athletic Seamless Leggings and Sports Bra Set
Jetjoy
Jetjoy
Amazon
Workout High Waist Athletic Seamless Leggings and Sports Bra Set
Jetjoy
This Jetjoy seamless set comes with leggings and a racerback sports bra in a variety of colors. The workout clothing set has over 1,140 global ratings and priced under $30. 
Leopard Print Shorts and Sports Bra
Aleumdr
Aleumdr
Amazon
Leopard Print Shorts and Sports Bra
Aleumdr
If you're into bike shorts, opt for this trendy leopard print pairing by Aleumdr.
Tossed Star Slim Racerback Cropped Tank & High-Waisted Midi Leggings
Beyond Yoga
beyond yoga
Shopbop/Amazon
Tossed Star Slim Racerback Cropped Tank & High-Waisted Midi Leggings
Beyond Yoga
Sweat it out at your next workout routine in this adorable metallic star print jersey crop top and coordinating leggings from Beyond Yoga. 
TANK
LEGGING
Seamless Athletic Set Leggings and Long Sleeve Top
Toplook
Toplook
Amazon
Seamless Athletic Set Leggings and Long Sleeve Top
Toplook
Try this on-trend long-sleeve top with thumbholes and matching workout pants with lots of stretch from Toplook.

