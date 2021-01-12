Nordstrom End-of-the-Season Sale: Up to 60% Off Free People, Ugg, Madewell and More
Drop everything (and prepare your credit cards!): the Nordstrom End-of-the-Season Sale is officially here.
There's never truly an inopportune time to add new stylish and trendy pieces to your closet, but you'll be hard-pressed to find a better way to do it than with an epic sale with equally major markdowns.
From now until Jan. 25, the Nordstrom End-of-the-Season Sale offers up to 60% off on select sale items from some of its most popular fashion brands like Free People, Madewell, Ugg, Topshop and more. And to make the occasion even sweeter, the retailer is having some additional sales on specific categories like dresses, sweaters, and loungewear. Suffice to say, with amazing deals like these, this is one sale you don't want to miss.
As temperatures stay firmly on the cooler end of the spectrum, gear up on cozy knitwear or add to your growing loungewear collection with sweatshirts (both of which will go perfectly with a pair of easy leggings, we might add). Each of these cold-weather wardrobe staples is available for up to 25% off, making now the perfect time to stock up. Of course, if you want to get yourself something to wear outside of the house -- whether it's for a socially distanced weekend outing or quick errand -- Nordstrom is also offering up to 50% off on select dresses until Jan. 24.
Once you've finished filling in the empty corners of your closet, check out the rest of the Nordstrom sale, which includes men's clothing, children's clothing, home decor and other goods.
From affordable, everyday staples to investment pieces from designer brands, shop ET Style's favorite fashion pieces in the Nordstrom End-of-the-Season Sale ahead.
