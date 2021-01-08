Spanx End-of-the-Season Sale -- Take an Additional 30% Off
In a world where sweatpants, hoodies, leggings, and bralettes dominate your day-to-day wardrobe, one thing is for sure: You can never have too many comfortable staples or loungewear. And let's be honest -- one of the best ways to kick off the new year is with a new wardrobe.
If you're looking for comfortable staples to keep in your regular rotation that also happen to be sleek and stylish, your timing couldn't be any better. After all, the Spanx End-of-the-Season sale is officially here. From now until Jan. 12, the brand is offering an additional 30% off each piece in its sale (really!). And naturally, the Spanx sale includes some of its fan-favorite pieces, including its sleek leggings, shapewear, and bras. Better act fast -- with markdowns like these, there's no doubt items will sell out.
Odds are, your closet is already overflowing with cool activewear and coordinated sets. That said, Spanx's End-of-the-Year Sale is chock-full of styles so cute and comfortable, you won't want to take them off -- ever. Whether you're lounging at home in a pair of classic black leggings or stepping out of the house in a classic camisole tank top and a jacket, you'll find just what you need in Spanx's epic sale. And if you're hoping to build a wardrobe for when getting dressed requires more than your everyday basics, the shapewear brand's sale has faux-leather leggings and skirts worth adding to your closet, too.
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite pieces from the Spanx End-of-the-Season Sale. Then head over to the Spanx website to see other deals the brand has to offer.
