Spanx End-of-the-Season Sale -- Take an Additional 30% Off

In a world where sweatpants, hoodies, leggings, and bralettes dominate your day-to-day wardrobe, one thing is for sure: You can never have too many comfortable staples or loungewear. And let's be honest -- one of the best ways to kick off the new year is with a new wardrobe.

If you're looking for comfortable staples to keep in your regular rotation that also happen to be sleek and stylish, your timing couldn't be any better. After all, the Spanx End-of-the-Season sale is officially here. From now until Jan. 12, the brand is offering an additional 30% off each piece in its sale (really!). And naturally, the Spanx sale includes some of its fan-favorite pieces, including its sleek leggings, shapewear, and bras. Better act fast -- with markdowns like these, there's no doubt items will sell out.

Odds are, your closet is already overflowing with cool activewear and coordinated sets. That said, Spanx's End-of-the-Year Sale is chock-full of styles so cute and comfortable, you won't want to take them off -- ever. Whether you're lounging at home in a pair of classic black leggings or stepping out of the house in a classic camisole tank top and a jacket, you'll find just what you need in Spanx's epic sale. And if you're hoping to build a wardrobe for when getting dressed requires more than your everyday basics, the shapewear brand's sale has faux-leather leggings and skirts worth adding to your closet, too.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite pieces from the Spanx End-of-the-Season Sale. Then head over to the Spanx website to see other deals the brand has to offer.

Look At Me Now Cropped Seamless Leggings Spanx Spanx Look At Me Now Cropped Seamless Leggings Spanx You can never have too many leggings in your loungewear collection. These will be just as good in a legging look during your next workout as they will for your regular coffee run. REGULARLY $72 $33.59 at Spanx

Haute Contour Nouveau Slip Spanx Spanx Haute Contour Nouveau Slip Spanx When the time comes to smooth down your occasionwear looks -- or your more casual, fitted outfits -- this pretty shapewear slip will be just what you need. REGULARLY $168 $82.59 at Spanx

Spotlight on Lace Brief Spanx Spanx Spotlight on Lace Brief Spanx When you can wear a pretty lace piece, why pass that up? Spanx's retro-inspired high-waisted brief will give any look a dressed-up appeal -- even if you're the only one who sees them. REGULARLY $38 $18.89 at Spanx

The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Tuxedo Slim Straight Spanx Spanx The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Tuxedo Slim Straight Spanx Want an Oprah-approved staple in your closet? These tuxedo pants will be the piece to reach for any time you want to give an outfit an elevated touch. REGULARLY $148 $72.79 at Spanx

Graduated Compression Sheers, 8-15mmHg Spanx Spanx Graduated Compression Sheers, 8-15mmHg Spanx A pair of tights is a polished, easy way to add an extra layer to your ensembles. REGULARLY $34 $16.97 at Spanx

Woven Cami Spanx Spanx Woven Cami Spanx Trust us -- whether you dress it up or down, you'll never go wrong with this simple, classic cami from Spanx. REGULARLY $68 $33.59 at Spanx

Bra-dacious Unlined Full Figure Bra Spanx Spanx Bra-dacious Unlined Full Figure Bra Spanx You might not be wearing traditional bras as much as you used to. But just in case you're in the market for a new style, this is one you'll barely feel underneath your tops. REGULARLY $68 $33.59 at Spanx

Faux Leather Camo Bike Short Spanx Spanx Faux Leather Camo Bike Short Spanx If you think Spanx leggings are good, wait until you try out this faux leather bike short style, which will go with any casual piece in your closet. REGULARLY $68 $33.59 at Spanx

Cropped Flare Jeans Spanx Spanx Cropped Flare Jeans Spanx Looking for a new pair of jeans to live in all day, every day? Look no further -- Spanx's sale on denim will make these jeans a no-brainer for your closet. REGULARLY $128 $62.99 at Spanx

Lounge-Hooray! Bralette Spanx Spanx Lounge-Hooray! Bralette Spanx When you want to give yourself some extra support but don't want to sport a regular bra, Spanx's comfortable bralette will be your go-to choice. REGULARLY $38 $18.89 at Spanx

Under Statements Thong Spanx Spanx Under Statements Thong Spanx Stock up on seamless underwear like this simple thong to wear underneath anything in your wardrobe. REGULARLY $20 $9.79 at Spanx

Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Give yourself a reason to swap out your standard black leggings and opt for this olive green, faux leather pair from Spanx. REGULARLY $98 $48.29 at Spanx

