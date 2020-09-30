Shopping

Spanx Launches A Collection of Faux Leather Leggings

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
When summer style winds down, fall fashion ramps up -- and Spanx just dropped new styles for the upcoming season, including a pair of faux leather croc leggings we need immediately. 

Also debuting at Spanx for fall are the Leather-Like Ankle Skinny Pant, which look as good as leather pants but are softer, stretchier and way easier to put on. (No shimmying into these bottoms!)

Right now, U.S. standard shipping is free when you order through the Spanx site.

From pants and leggings to a chic activewear set, shop the latest Spanx styles below. 

Leather-Like Ankle Skinny Pant
Casual but structured, these leather-like skinny pants are designed to be pulled on for a completely smooth front.

Faux Leather Croc Shine Leggings
Come for the usual Spanx features (contoured power waistband, no center seams), stay for the edgy croc texture.

Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, Metallic Mist
Part support, part fashion statement -- these sculpting leggings are perfect for workouts and getting there in style.

Low Impact Printed Sports Bra
Complete your Metallic Mist Leggings outfit with the Low Impact Printed Sports Bra, which offers just the right balance of support and comfort plus back smoothing.

Ankle Skinny Jeans, Black
If you have to wear jeans these days, make sure they're as stretchy, comfortable and flattering as this pair.

Girls Faux Leather Leggings
Your mini me can now get in on the Spanx fun. These girls' leggings aren't for smoothing or shaping -- they're just super soft and stretchy.

