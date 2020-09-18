Spanx Sale: Up to 50% Off Leggings, Bras and More
Spanx is having a sale on your favorite items. See the Spanx sale and save up to 50% on Spanx leggings, bras, underwear, shapewear, activewear and pants.
Shop deals on some of the retailer's most popular, bestselling styles such as the Perfect Black Pant, Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra and OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit. No promo code is needed. Plus, enjoy free shipping and returns.
If you're also shopping the Nordstrom sale, don't forget to check out the department store's deals on bras and underwear,women's apparel, jackets, skincare, on-trend sneakers and home decor.
Shop the Spanx sale and browse through ET Style's top picks below.
A stretch denim skinny jean with slim built in perfect to pair with anything from a blouse to a tee.
The Perfect Black Pant offering a sleek look that you can wear for any occasion.
Faux Leather Leggings with a smooth high gloss fabric and a hidden waistband giving you a contoured look.
These Ankle Pants gives a leather-like look with a comfort feel.
A sculpting, mid-thigh bodysuit that's lightweight.
A pant that's as comfortable as leggings. Style this versatile pair with anything from tees to blouses.
A shapewear short with fully-bonded front panels for a flat tummy.
See all items on sale at Spanx.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 Starts Today
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Kate Spade Handbags and Jewelry
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Celeb-Loved Beauty Products on Sale