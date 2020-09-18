Spanx Sale: Up to 50% Off Leggings, Bras and More

Spanx is having a sale on your favorite items. See the Spanx sale and save up to 50% on Spanx leggings, bras, underwear, shapewear, activewear and pants.

Shop deals on some of the retailer's most popular, bestselling styles such as the Perfect Black Pant, Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra and OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit. No promo code is needed. Plus, enjoy free shipping and returns.

If you're also shopping the Nordstrom sale, don't forget to check out the department store's deals on bras and underwear,women's apparel, jackets, skincare, on-trend sneakers and home decor.

Shop the Spanx sale and browse through ET Style's top picks below.

Ankle Skinny Jeans, Black Spanx Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans, Black Spanx A stretch denim skinny jean with slim built in perfect to pair with anything from a blouse to a tee. $128 at Spanx

The Perfect Black Pant, Slim Straight Spanx Spanx The Perfect Black Pant, Slim Straight Spanx The Perfect Black Pant offering a sleek look that you can wear for any occasion. $138 at Spanx

Faux Patent Leather Leggings Spanx Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings Spanx Faux Leather Leggings with a smooth high gloss fabric and a hidden waistband giving you a contoured look. $110 at Spanx

Leather-Like Ankle Skinny Pant Spanx Spanx Leather-Like Ankle Skinny Pant Spanx These Ankle Pants gives a leather-like look with a comfort feel. $148 at Spanx

OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Spanx Spanx OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Spanx A sculpting, mid-thigh bodysuit that's lightweight. $98 at Spanx

The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Backseam Skinny Spanx Spanx The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Backseam Skinny Spanx A pant that's as comfortable as leggings. Style this versatile pair with anything from tees to blouses. $128 at Spanx

Oncore Mid-Thigh Short Spanx Spanx Oncore Mid-Thigh Short Spanx A shapewear short with fully-bonded front panels for a flat tummy. REGULARLY $64 $41.90 at Spanx

See all items on sale at Spanx.

Sign up for more deals! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 Starts Today

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Kate Spade Handbags and Jewelry

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Celeb-Loved Beauty Products on Sale