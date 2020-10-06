Nordstrom Sale: Celeb-Loved Beauty Products
Chances are celebrities have tried the best of the best in beauty, and it only intrigues us to try their favorites ourselves. Luckily, the Nordstrom Sale is filled with exclusive beauty items and deals on many star skincare, makeup and hair staples! You'll need to hurry - the sale ends today!
Want to invest in luxury skincare? Try a set of mini-size anti-aging serums from Hailey Bieber's aesthetics doctor, Dr. Barbara Sturm, before buying a full-size. Other standout deals include the Slip silk pillowcase Victoria Beckham loves and a discount on Hollywood facialist Kate Somerville's exfoliating treatment.
Shoppers can score major discounts on beauty, women's apparel, lingerie, leggings, jackets, loungewear, underwear, menswear, diamonds, on-trend sneakers, shoes and boots. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.
Shop deals on celebrity-loved skincare, makeup and hair products ahead before they sell out and see all the Nordstrom Sale beauty deals.
Kylie Jenner and Lili Reinhart have shared their love on social media for the Mario Badescu. This two-piece skincare set includes the Enzyme Facial Gel and the Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner.
A lavish skincare line with celebrity buzz is one from Dr. Barbara Sturm. The orthopedist-turned-aesthetics doctor -- famous for the bespoke MC1 cream, which is made from the patient's own plasma -- has a star-studded clientele that includes Hailey Bieber, Angela Bassett and Gwyneth Paltrow. Try travel sizes of the expert's favorite anti-aging serums from her collection: Super Anti-Aging Serum, Hyaluronic Serum and Night Serum.
The luxury skincare brand is well known to be a (pricey) favorite among A-listers such as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian West.This Replenishing Moisture Collection set has a high price point, but you can still save over $160 collectively on minis of the famous Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, Replenishing Oil Exfoliator, Regenerating Serum, Eye Concentrate and Treatment Lotion Hydrating Mask.
An 11-piece makeup set from celebrity makeup artist Trish McEvoy perfect fall hues for a full face.
A personal exfoliating device that removes dead skin to help you achieve softer and smoother skin. Microdermabrasion is a popular facial treatment in Hollywood.
Kate Somerville is one of Hollywood's go-to skincare experts, who has worked with Jessica Alba, Demi Moore and Kate Hudson. The ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment is a bestseller for deep cleaning the pores, smoothing and renewing the skin.
A range of celebs like Katy Perry and Victoria Beckham swear by the 100% silk pillow cases from Slip for a delicate, non-crease sleep that'll help prevent wrinkles and damaged hair. Silk fibers are less absorbent, so the nighttime products you put on your face and in the hair will not transfer onto the pillow.
Meghan Markle has credited the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, combined with a hair flip, as the secret to giving the hair "a little extra bounce," in an interview with Birchbox in 2014. The hairspray comes in a full-size set with the Gold Lust Dry Shampoo.
Browse through every beauty deal at Nordstrom.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Clothes, Bags, Shoes, Beauty & More
Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% on Luxury Beauty, Hair Care and Perfume
Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Shoes and Boots
The Best Beauty Advent Calendars 2020
The Best Glossier Beauty Sets & More
Sephora Sale: Save Up to 50% on Your Favorite Beauty Products
Meghan Markle's Favorite Beauty, Skincare, Makeup and Hair Products
Nordstrom Sale: Meghan Markle's Veja Sneakers for $100
43 Best Skincare, Hair and Beauty Products on Amazon for Under $35
Shop the Best Selling Deals from the Nordstrom Sale
You Can Find These Luxury Beauty Products on Amazon
Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Kate Spade Handbags Jewelry & More
Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% on Loungewear Deals for Fall
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% Off Dior, Kate Spade, TOMS & More
Nordstrom Sale: Save Over $100 on Gucci Sunglasses
Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Kate Spade Handbags, Sunglasses, Jewelry & More