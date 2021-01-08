Amazon's New Year Sale is finally here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

If you haven’t already, now’s the time to grab a fresh pair of sandals at Amazon's New Year Sale event for up to 75% off. We’re excited about footwear trends that we can get behind, like comfortable sport sandals and the chic return of flip-flops. Amazon's New Year Sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss.

Amazon's New Year Sale this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste ,Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more. In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals on designer sandals we have curated with deep discounts for Amazon's New Year Sale.

Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal Vince Camuto Amazon Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal Vince Camuto Stay on trend with this Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal. This Wedge Sandal comes in 16 colors. REGULARLY $99 $62.06 at Amazon

Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal Clarks Amazon Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal Clarks These Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals from Clarks are exactly that -- A woman's dream! Rock these Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals comes in Black, Dark Tan and the pictured color. REGULARLY $100 $37.90 at Amazon

Travel Flat Sandal Steve Madden Amazon Travel Flat Sandal Steve Madden These Travel Flat Sandal by Steve Madden are just what you need to spike up an outfit. These Steve Madden Flat Sandals are 41% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $79.95 $52.37 at Amazon

Glyn Platform Espadrilles See by Chloe Amazon Glyn Platform Espadrilles See by Chloe These See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles are major -- for a minor price. $215 at Amazon

Women's Charlotte Wedge Soludos Amazon Women's Charlotte Wedge Soludos These Soludos Black Espadrilles are perfect with any outfit. Wear these Soludos Wedges with jeans or a dress. $31.80 at Amazon

Braelynn Flat Sandal UGG Amazon Braelynn Flat Sandal UGG These stylish Uggs Braelynn Flat Sandals come in three colors: black, rose gold and pink. They are also 67% off, while supplies last. $83.90 at Amazon

Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals TOMS Amazon Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals TOMS These TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals are available in 12 different colors and fabrics. $47.75 at Amazon

Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge Soludos Amazon Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge Soludos These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert. These sandals are deeply discounted, while supplies last. $46.50 at Amazon

Heels Open Toe Sandals Crocs Amazon Heels Open Toe Sandals Crocs These Croc Heels Open Toe Sandals come in three colors: black, pink and silver. REGULARLY $44.99 $35.99 at Amazon

Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand Amazon Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. $49.99 at Amazon

Garston Flat Sandal Lucky Brand Amazon Garston Flat Sandal Lucky Brand The Lucky Brand Garston Flat Sandal come in 27 different colors, so there is literally something for everyone under $50. REGULARLY $79 $49.44 at Amazon

Yoga Sling 2 Sandal Sanuk Amazon Yoga Sling 2 Sandal Sanuk These über-comfortable Sanuk Women's Yoga Sling 2 Sandals are made with a yoga mat bottom to cradle your foot. Also, these sandals come in 21 different colors and styles. $30 at Amazon

On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal Skechers Amazon On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal Skechers The comfy, ugly-cute Sketchers sandal you didn't know you needed. REGULARLY $50 $35.98 at Amazon

