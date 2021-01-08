Amazon's New Year Sale: Best Sandals from See By Chloe, Ugg, Soludos and More.
Amazon's New Year Sale is finally here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!
If you haven’t already, now’s the time to grab a fresh pair of sandals at Amazon's New Year Sale event for up to 75% off. We’re excited about footwear trends that we can get behind, like comfortable sport sandals and the chic return of flip-flops. Amazon's New Year Sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss.
Amazon's New Year Sale this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste ,Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more. In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals on designer sandals we have curated with deep discounts for Amazon's New Year Sale.
