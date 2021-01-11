Shopping

Shop the Coach Winter Sale -- Save 50% Off

By ETonline Staff
coach winter sale
Coach

Coach is having a sale for the new year you don't want to miss! The New York-based fashion brand, known for their handbags and leather accessories, is taking 50% off all sale styles on the Coach website.

Sale items include best-selling handbag styles, backpack designs, crossbody wallets, wristlet options, winter coats and jewelry. No promo code is needed for shoppers to save big at the sale event. Plus, standard shipping is free on all U.S. orders!

Additional savings can also be found on the Coach Outlet website with styles priced under $125.

Shop the Coach Winter Sale now and check out ET Style's top picks below.

Charlie Bucket Bag
Coach
Coach Charlie Bucket Bag
Coach
Charlie Bucket Bag
Coach
The bestselling Charlie Bucket Bag is versatile and stylish. The medium size, which comes with an optional crossbody strap, is perfect for everyday carrying. We love the beautiful peacock blue shade. 
REGULARLY $375
Lora Carryall 30
Coach
Coach Lora Carryall 30
Coach
Lora Carryall 30
Coach
A petite version of the original Lora Carryall, this elegant satchel features pebble leather finish, three compartments and exterior slip pocket. 
REGULARLY $325
Parker With Quilting And Rivets
Coach
Coach Parker With Quilting And Rivets
Coach
Parker With Quilting And Rivets
Coach
Don't miss out on a hefty discount on the quilted Parker style. This crossbody bag with convertible chain strap is polished, effortless and roomy. Throw it on for day or night. 
REGULARLY $495
Tea Rose Bangle
Coach
Coach Tea Rose Bangle
Coach
Tea Rose Bangle
Coach
Coach offers chic everyday jewelry and the Tea Rose Bangle with Swarovski crystals is a winner. 
REGULARLY $95
Lorimer Bootie
Coach
Coach Lorimer Bootie
Coach
Lorimer Bootie
Coach
Behold a winter boot that's practical and cute. The Lorimer Bootie combines edgy details and luxe shearling trim with chunky rubber lug sole. Grab your size before it sells out. 
REGULARLY $265
Emery Crossbody
Coach
Coach Emery Crossbody
Coach
Emery Crossbody
Coach
The Emery Crossbody is for the one who wants to carry it all. The sophisticated shape has structure and curves. It comes with a zip-top and two exterior pockets. 
REGULARLY $395
Brigitte Boot
Coach
Coach Brigitte Boot
Coach
Brigitte Boot
Coach
Knee-high boots are a wardrobe staple. The croc-embossed Brigitte Boot has a pointed-toe and stacked heel. 
REGULARLY $375
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Signature Canvas
Coach
Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Signature Canvas
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Signature Canvas
Coach
Small shoulder bags continue to be a big trend. We love the Tabby Shoulder Bag with Coach logo canvas for its nostalgic feel. The powder pink shade is extra adorable, too.
REGULARLY $395
Small Snap Wallet
Coach
Coach Small Snap Wallet
Coach
Small Snap Wallet
Coach
The Small Snap Wallet is a compact bifold design for storing cash, cards and coins that'll easily fit into a small handbag. 
REGULARLY $125
Accordion Zip Wallet With Apple Print
Coach
Coach Accordion Zip Wallet With Apple Print
Coach
Accordion Zip Wallet With Apple Print
Coach
If you like larger wallets, the Accordion Zip Wallet is a great choice. It has 12 card slots, full-length bill compartments and zip coin pocket. It can also fit phone sizes up to iPhone X and Samsung S7 Edge. We especially adore the fun apple embroidery. 
REGULARLY $250
Puffer Jacket With Shearling
Coach
Coach Puffer Jacket With Shearling
Coach
Puffer Jacket With Shearling
Coach
Stay warm on the chilliest days with this Coach puffer. This winter coat has zip and snap button closures, zip pockets and removable shearling collar. 
REGULARLY $795

