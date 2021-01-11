Shop the Coach Winter Sale -- Save 50% Off

Coach is having a sale for the new year you don't want to miss! The New York-based fashion brand, known for their handbags and leather accessories, is taking 50% off all sale styles on the Coach website.

Sale items include best-selling handbag styles, backpack designs, crossbody wallets, wristlet options, winter coats and jewelry. No promo code is needed for shoppers to save big at the sale event. Plus, standard shipping is free on all U.S. orders!

Additional savings can also be found on the Coach Outlet website with styles priced under $125.

Shop the Coach Winter Sale now and check out ET Style's top picks below.

Charlie Bucket Bag Coach Coach Charlie Bucket Bag Coach The bestselling Charlie Bucket Bag is versatile and stylish. The medium size, which comes with an optional crossbody strap, is perfect for everyday carrying. We love the beautiful peacock blue shade. REGULARLY $375 $187.50 at Coach

Lora Carryall 30 Coach Coach Lora Carryall 30 Coach A petite version of the original Lora Carryall, this elegant satchel features pebble leather finish, three compartments and exterior slip pocket. REGULARLY $325 $162.50 at Coach

Parker With Quilting And Rivets Coach Coach Parker With Quilting And Rivets Coach Don't miss out on a hefty discount on the quilted Parker style. This crossbody bag with convertible chain strap is polished, effortless and roomy. Throw it on for day or night. REGULARLY $495 $247.50 at Coach

Tea Rose Bangle Coach Coach Tea Rose Bangle Coach Coach offers chic everyday jewelry and the Tea Rose Bangle with Swarovski crystals is a winner. REGULARLY $95 $47.50 at Coach

Lorimer Bootie Coach Coach Lorimer Bootie Coach Behold a winter boot that's practical and cute. The Lorimer Bootie combines edgy details and luxe shearling trim with chunky rubber lug sole. Grab your size before it sells out. REGULARLY $265 $132.50 at Coach

Emery Crossbody Coach Coach Emery Crossbody Coach The Emery Crossbody is for the one who wants to carry it all. The sophisticated shape has structure and curves. It comes with a zip-top and two exterior pockets. REGULARLY $395 $197.50 at Coach

Brigitte Boot Coach Coach Brigitte Boot Coach Knee-high boots are a wardrobe staple. The croc-embossed Brigitte Boot has a pointed-toe and stacked heel. REGULARLY $375 $187.50 at Coach

Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Signature Canvas Coach Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Signature Canvas Coach Small shoulder bags continue to be a big trend. We love the Tabby Shoulder Bag with Coach logo canvas for its nostalgic feel. The powder pink shade is extra adorable, too. REGULARLY $395 $197.50 at Coach

Small Snap Wallet Coach Coach Small Snap Wallet Coach The Small Snap Wallet is a compact bifold design for storing cash, cards and coins that'll easily fit into a small handbag. REGULARLY $125 $62.50 at Coach

Accordion Zip Wallet With Apple Print Coach Coach Accordion Zip Wallet With Apple Print Coach If you like larger wallets, the Accordion Zip Wallet is a great choice. It has 12 card slots, full-length bill compartments and zip coin pocket. It can also fit phone sizes up to iPhone X and Samsung S7 Edge. We especially adore the fun apple embroidery. REGULARLY $250 $125 at Coach

Puffer Jacket With Shearling Coach Coach Puffer Jacket With Shearling Coach Stay warm on the chilliest days with this Coach puffer. This winter coat has zip and snap button closures, zip pockets and removable shearling collar. REGULARLY $795 $318 at Coach

RELATED CONTENT:

New Year, New You -- How to Up Your Fashion, Beauty and Fitness Game in 2020

Kate Spade Surprise Sale -- Take Up to 75% Off!

Amazon's New Year Sale: Best Sandals from See By Chloe, Ugg, Soludos

Spanx End-of-the-Season Sale -- Take an Additional 30% Off

Urban Outfitters Home Sale -- Save Up to 40% Off

Lululemon After-Christmas Sale -- Shop Markdowns on Leggings & More

The Warmest Winter Coats for Snowy Weather