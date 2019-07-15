Need a little bit of motivation to head to the gym?

Try updating your activewear lineup.

Luckily, Amazon Prime Day has tons of discounts on coveted athletic and athleisure brands, featuring Adidas, Puma, Reebok and more. But hurry, as deals are selling out fast -- from bestselling $22 leggings (yes, you read the price correctly) to comfy New Balance kicks.

While you're at it, treat yourself to an accessory or two, like Beats by Dre wireless headphones -- now on sale for $140.

Ahead, shop the best activewear deals to take advantage of on Amazon Prime Day, and check back as we update you with more as they're released through the two-day sale event.

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Celebrity Brands on Sale -- Taylor Swift, Jessica Alba & More!

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best Fashion Deals From Levi's, Adidas, Calvin Klein & More!

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best Beauty Deals from Clarisonic, Ghd, Revlon & More!

Non-Prime Day Fashion & Beauty Sales to Also Shop: Target, Macy's & More!

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Lady Gaga's Beauty Brand Is Now Available for Pre-Order

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Shop Our Picks of the Best Fashion and Beauty Deals

Macy's Black Friday in July Sale: Shop Can't-Miss Fashion & Beauty Deals